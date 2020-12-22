With the holidays upon us, it’s important that we all take personal responsibility to do what we can to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 in our communities, so as not to overwhelm our healthcare system. For information on Holiday guidance visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/for-coloradans/winter-holiday-tips; here are some tips that can help keep not only you and yours healthy, but those around you, as well as our hardworking healthcare heroes:
- Only interact in-person with people from your household (defined as those who normally live and sleep under the same roof).
- Refrain from traveling. Celebrate virtually with the people who don’t live with you.
- Avoid crowded stores. Find local Delta County businesses to support and have your items delivered or pick them up curbside. Wear a mask and keep your distance whenever you do leave your home.
Delta County continues to see COVID-19 cases rise and as of today, Delta County is reporting 29 new positive cases for a total of 1229 with 325 active and 884 recovered. We currently have 17 individuals hospitalized. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 3 additional deaths this week bringing the total to 20; we send our deepest condolences to each family, and ask the community at large to respect their privacy.
Delta County Memorial Hospital has begun administering the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to frontline healthcare workers per the State of Colorado’s COVID-19 distribution plan, which can be found here. There is a precise rollout that has been predetermined; additional information can be found at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine-faq .
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has informed Delta County Health Department of one additional outbreak site, Willow Tree Care Center. For additional information on outbreak sites in Delta County and throughout Colorado, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid19-outbreak-data. As a reminder, an outbreak is defined as 2 positive cases at the same location, within a 14 day period. A coordinated investigation team including Delta County Public Health and CDPHE worked to identify the positive cases, and immediately began contact tracing. According to CDPHE guidelines, outbreak resolution is defined as 28 days after the onset of symptoms of the last case.
Mental Health Assistance:
We know that the holidays can be a particularly difficult time, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, quarantining, and limiting one’s time outside of their household, the mental health of many individuals is truly being tested in ways like never before. If you feel depression, despair, anxiety, grief, or hopelessness during this holiday season, know that you are not alone. There are many resources available to help you get through this time. There are many people who want to help, and many things you can do to help you cope. Please reach out to one of the following resources:
- Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255
- A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445
- Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
- Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255
Delta County has two community test sites: Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. 6th St., in Delta. Tests are by appointment only Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Call 970-874-2172. You can also get tested at North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Avenue, in Hotchkiss. Appointments are Mondays and Wednesdays only. Call for an appointment at 970-778-7426.
For additional COVID-19 resources, click here to see Delta County’s COVID-19 resource page and here for the State’s COVID-10 resource page.
