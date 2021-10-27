Delta County Health Department continues to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, in Delta County. From Tuesday October 19 through today, Delta County has seen 125 new cases for a total of 3945. Delta County’s positivity rate sits at 10.9 %. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 2 additional deaths, bringing our total to 81; a female 65-74 and a male 75-84.
Delta Health currently has 13 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; their ICU bed utilization is at 67%. Unfortunately, hospitals across the system are being stretched to capacity, transfers are difficult, and wait times in ER’s may be extended, and there is little to no ICU capacity in several regional hospitals; Delta Health is doing everything they can to care for those with need. Thankfully, Delta Health is able to give monoclonal antibodies to high risk patients, who must get the infusion within 10 days of diagnosis, and not be in need oxygen at the time; they are averaging 20 infusions a week. This infusion is helping high risk patients avoid hospitalization and / or the need for oxygen therapy in some cases.
Delta County Health Department is offering the COVID-19 Booster; the CDC recently authorized the use of heterologous (mix & match) booster doses for currently available COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals, following the completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine. Who should get a booster dose? You should get a booster dose if you:
• Are 65 years old or older.
• Live in a long-term care facility.
• Are 18 to 64 years old and at high risk of severe COVID-19.
• Are 18 to 64 years old and at high risk because of where you live or work. For example, if you live in a college dorm with lots of other students or you work at a grocery store where you are in contact with many people every day, you may be considered high risk.
• You received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for your initial dose.
If you have not been vaccinated please schedule your vaccine appointment NOW, at any one of the COVID-19 vaccine providers below:
• Delta County Health Department – call 970-874-2165
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
• Walmart Delta:
www.walmart.com/cp/1228302?search_redirect=true&redirect_query=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration&redirectQuery=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration
Additionally, Delta County Health Department continues to stress the importance of getting tested should you or a family member not feel well, and please stay home if you are sick! There are several options for COVID-19 testing in Delta County:
• Delta County Health Department, 255 W. 5th St., Delta
o Every Tuesday by appointment - 970-874-2165
• North Fork EMS, 110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., Hotchkiss
o Every Wednesday – drive up only
o 10:00a – 1:00p
• Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre, 1001 Hwy 92, Delta
o Every Wednesday and Friday
o 9:00a – 2:00p
For additional information regarding COVID-19 visit deltacounty.com.
