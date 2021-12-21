Delta County’s COVID-19 positive cases continue in a downward trend, from Tuesday, December 14, 2021 through today, Delta County has seen 57 new cases for a total of 4740; Delta County’s positivity is 7.7 %. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 4 additional deaths bringing our total to 115; one female and one male 65-74, and one female and one male 75-84. Our deepest condolences to the families; we ask for their privacy during this difficult time.
Delta Health has 3 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; their ICU bed utilization is at 33%. Hospital capacity remains of grave concern with flu cases now being reported, RSV on the rise, and COVID-19 continuing to spread rapidly. Delta County has yet to receive confirmation that the Omicron variant is circulating, but all indications point to that happening in the near future as the Omicron variant has been detected on the eastern slope of Colorado. There is data to suggest that getting a 3rd dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will protect you against the Omicron variant; COVID-19 vaccines’ purpose is to protect individuals from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, or dying from COVID-19.
As 2022 approaches, now is the perfect time to starting thinking of ways that you can get and stay healthy—both mentally and physically; here are a few ideas to help you jumpstart your 2022 resolutions:
• Volunteer Regularly – Make it a point to join a noble cause and volunteer regularly; giving back will not only help someone else, but will also have a positive effect on your mental wellbeing.
• Learn a New Skill or Find a New Hobby – Invest your free time in learning something new and see yourself doing some amazing things you never thought possible.
• Eat Healthy – Eating right is the first step in a healthy lifestyle; make small, manageable adjustments to ensure success.
• Read a book – No matter in which areas your interests lie, reading a book can be an enriching experience.
• Go to Bed Early – Getting restful sleep can make a world of difference in your wellbeing. The right amount of sleep coupled with a healthy sleep pattern reduces the risk of several physical and mental illnesses.
With the holidays upon us, it’s more important than ever to continue to take every possible precaution available to keep you and your family healthy; Delta County Health Department continues to strongly encourage all Delta County residents to get vaccinated, wear a mask in indoor settings and large gatherings, wash your hands thoroughly and often, and stay home if you aren't feeling well! With the COVID-19 Delta variant’s stronghold in the area, and with more and more breakthrough cases occurring, Delta County Health Department cannot stress enough, the importance of getting tested should you or a family member not feel well! There are several options for COVID-19 testing in Delta County:
• Delta County Health Department, 255 W. 5th St., Delta
o Every Tuesday by appointment - 970-874-2165
• Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre, 1001 Hwy 92, Delta
o Every Wednesday and Friday
o 9:00a – 4:00p
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
The State of Colorado continues to provide free at home test kits to all Coloradans by going to: https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home. We ask all residents that test positive with an at home test kit, to please report that positive test result to public health by going to: https://covidbinax.colorado.gov/login and select test type “At-home antigen - self reported”.
If you have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, and are at an increased risk of becoming seriously ill and / or being hospitalized, Delta Health strongly encourages you to contact your physician regarding the possibility of receiving a Monoclonal antibody infusion therapy; you must be referred by your physician to receive this treatment at Delta Health.
Delta County Health Department and all Delta Health Clinics are offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 5+, as well as the COVID-19 Booster to anyone 16 and older if they are fully vaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, or are in need of a vaccine booster, please schedule your appointment NOW, at any one of the COVID-19 vaccine providers below:
• Delta County Health Department – call 970-874-2165
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
• Walmart Delta:
www.walmart.com/cp/1228302?search_redirect=true&redirect_query=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration&redirectQuery=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration
For additional information regarding COVID-19 visit deltacounty.com.
Please note that Delta County will not provide a Delta County COVID-19 update on Monday, December 27, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.