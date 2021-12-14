Delta County’s COVID-19 positive cases continue in a downward trend; from Tuesday, December 7, 2021 through today, Delta County has seen 51 new cases for a total of 4,683; Delta County’s positivity is 6.6 %. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 6 additional deaths bringing our total to 111; two males 65-74, one female and one male 75-84, and one female and one male 85+. Our deepest condolences to the families; we ask for their privacy during this difficult time.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently approved the Pfizer Booster vaccine for individuals as young as 16 years of age. The State’s COVID-19 vaccine bus will be in Delta County again this week offering 1st, 2nd, boosters for individuals 16+ and pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, they will also have the flu vaccine available on:
• Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 10a – 5p - Cedaredge Foodtown
• Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 9a – 4p - 124 E. 6th St. in the parking lot across from St. Michael’s Church
• Monday, December 20, 2021 from 9a – 4p - 124 E. 6th St. in the parking lot across from St. Michael’s Church
North Fork EMS will suspend their weekly COVID drive-up testing effective December 16, 2021. “We are seeing a bit of a drop in testing in the North Fork area” said Delta County Public Health Director, Karen O’Brien, “We are grateful for their willingness to help in this capacity, and will re- engage with them should it become necessary in the coming months.”
Delta Health has 8 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; their ICU bed utilization is at 100%. Regionally, hospital beds are scarce, especially for critical care. While we are just now beginning to see flu cases, we are also beginning to see an increase in RSV cases, in the area. We can't stress enough the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, including the booster, as well as the flu vaccine to help us keep Delta Health’s capacity from surging; transfers to other area hospitals—right now—are not likely.
Delta County Health Department continues to strongly encourage all Delta County residents to get vaccinated, wear a mask in indoor settings and large gatherings, to wash your hands thoroughly and often, to stay home if you aren't feeling well—and get tested! The State of Colorado continues to provide free at home test kits to all Coloradans by going to: https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home. We ask all residents that test positive with an at home test kit, to please report that positive test result to public health by going to: https://covidbinax.colorado.gov/login and select test type “At-home antigen - self reported”.
If you have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, and are at an increased risk of becoming seriously ill and / or being hospitalized, Delta Health strongly encourages you to contact your physician regarding the possibility of receiving a Monoclonal antibody infusion therapy; you must be referred by your physician to receive this treatment at Delta Health.
Delta County Health Department wants to remind everyone that taking care of one’s physical and mental well-being is crucial, during the holidays and all year long. Here are some tips to help with mental wellness during the holidays:
• Remember what really matters.
• Learn to accept imperfections.
• Shower others with kindness.
• Think of your resolutions.
• Set aside time for self-care.
• Give yourself a spending limit.
• Watch your mood.
• Ask for help.
• Keep a regular eat, sleep, exercise and relaxation schedule!
Delta County Health Department and all Delta Health Clinics are offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 5+, as well as the COVID-19 Booster to anyone 16 and older if they are fully vaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, or are in need of a vaccine booster, please schedule your appointment NOW, at any one of the COVID-19 vaccine providers below:
• Delta County Health Department – call 970-874-2165
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
• Walmart Delta:
www.walmart.com/cp/1228302?search_redirect=true&redirect_query=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration&redirectQuery=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration
With the COVID-19 Delta variant’s stronghold in the area, and with more and more breakthrough cases occurring, Delta County Health Department cannot stress enough, the importance of getting tested should you or a family member not feel well! And if you or a family member doesn’t feel well, please stay home! There are several options for COVID-19 testing in Delta County:
• Delta County Health Department, 255 W. 5th St., Delta
o Every Tuesday by appointment - 970-874-2165
• North Fork EMS, 110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., Hotchkiss
o Every Wednesday – drive up only – through December 15, 2021
o 10:00a – 1:00p
• Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre, 1001 Hwy 92, Delta
o Every Wednesday and Friday
o 9:00a – 4:00p
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
