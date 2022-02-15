Delta County’s COVID-19 positive cases are holding steady; from Tuesday, February 8 through today, Delta County has seen 139 new cases for a total of 5765. Delta County’s positivity rate is at 12.5%. Delta Health has five (5) individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; 4 are unvaccinated and 1 is vaccinated. We are saddened to report that there have been two additional deaths, a female 35-44 and a male 85+; this brings Delta County’s total COVID-19 deaths to 128. Our deepest condolences to the family; we ask for their privacy during this difficult time.
As things continue to move in the direction of COVID-19 becoming classified as an endemic versus a pandemic, Delta County will no longer provide weekly COVID-19 updates unless and until something critical changes. The word ‘endemic’ is used to describe a disease that settles into a population at a stable case rate and – while it doesn’t go away – can become more manageable and more a part of everyday life. The Delta County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated Monday – Friday with the most up to date information on COVID-19, in Delta County.
The State of Colorado Vaccine Bus Clinic is offering 1st & 2nd doses, as well as boosters and pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine; click here to make an appointment at one of the mobile vaccine clinics listed below. (Walk-ups are welcome as well):
• Sunday, February 19, 2022 - Lions Pavilion parking lot near Bill Heddles Rec Center, in Delta - 10a - 4p
• Tuesday, February 22, 2022 - Walmart in Delta - 9a - 4p
• Sunday, March 6, 2022 - Walmart in Delta - 9a - 4p
It’s Valentine’s Day, what better day to start taking care of your heart, than today! According the American Heart Association the best things to do for your heart are to quit smoking, eat healthy, exercise daily and aim for 150 minutes of movement per week, manage your stress, get enough sleep, and cultivate your personal relationships for your metal well-being.
If you are not feeling well, stay home and get tested! We strongly encourage all Delta County residents to wear a mask in indoor settings, wash your hands vigorously and often, and avoid large crowds. There are several testing opportunities throughout the week, in Delta County, please note that North Fork EMS is no longer doing COVID-19 testing. Where can you get a COVID-19 test?
• Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre, 1001 Hwy 92, Delta
o Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
o 9:00a – 4:00p
• Delta County Health Department, 255 W. 5th St., Delta
o Every Tuesday by appointment - 970-874-2165
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
Delta County Health Department and all Delta Health Clinics are offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 5+, as well as the COVID-19 Booster to anyone 12 and older if they are fully vaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, or are in need of a vaccine booster, please schedule your appointment now; click here for a full list of COVID-19 providers in Delta County.
For additional information regarding COVID-19 visit deltacounty.com.
