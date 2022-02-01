Delta County’s COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise; from Tuesday, January 25 through today, Delta County has seen 209 new cases for a total of 5487 – that’s 32 more than were reported last week; Delta County’s positivity rate remains high at 15.9 %. Delta Health has 7 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; all are unvaccinated. We are saddened to report that there has been an additional death, a male 65-74; this brings Delta County’s total COVID-19 deaths to 125. Our deepest condolences to the family; we ask for their privacy during this difficult time.
Delta County Health Department and Delta Health continue to be federally mandated to require masks in all of their facilities. We are asking for the public’s help in complying with this mandate as it’s for the health and safety of healthcare workers, patients and visitors alike.
Delta Health has discontinued giving the monoclonal antibody (MAB) s Regeneron and Bamlanivimab/Etesevimab in response to the FDA limiting the use of these certain Monoclonal Antibodies to Treat COVID-19. Revising the emergency use authorizations of these two monoclonal antibody treatments due to their limited response to the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Omicron variant. Delta Health continues to offer Sortrovimab the only MAB known to be effective against Omicron.
Monoclonal antibodies (MAB) are laboratory-produced molecules that act as substitute antibodies that can restore, enhance or mimic the immune system’s attack on cells.
The state of Colorado has limited supplies of the MAB, therefore Delta Health has a very limited supply to offer to the community. The organization’s allotment the next week is six doses with little hope for further supply. This situation is likely to change as our supply of Sotrovimab becomes more reliable.
“We are limiting our use to only those patients with the highest risk,” states Jody Roeber, Chief Clinical Officer and part of the Unified Command for Delta County. “At this time, Delta Health is only taking referrals for Delta County residents as we are the sole provider for this community, and our obligation is with our community residents.”
High Risk is defined as Tier 1 and 2 patients: Immunosuppressed, pregnant, OR unvaccinated >75 OR unvaccinated <75 AND with significant risk factors for more severe disease. Vaccinated status includes those who completed the primary vaccine series, with or without a booster.
From early on in the pandemic, Delta Health anticipated the need for further therapeutics and registered into the state’s REDcap registry program. Delta Health has continued to receive this medication when other local facilities have not because of the early initiative. The hospital has been diligent in following all expectations required to give monoclonal antibodies.
Delta Health has found MAB to be highly successful in decreasing hospitalizations rates and the progression to severe disease and death for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.
It’s more important than ever to get tested should you not feel well, the most accurate COVID-19 test is a PCR test; there are several options to get a COVID-19 test in Delta County. Additionally, stay home if you are ill, wear a mask in indoor settings, wash your hands vigorously and often, and avoid large crowds.
• Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre, 1001 Hwy 92, Delta
o Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
o 9:00a – 4:00p
• Delta County Health Department, 255 W. 5th St., Delta
o Every Tuesday by appointment - 970-874-2165
• North Fork EMS, 110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., Hotchkiss
o Every Wednesday – Drive up ONLY
o 10a – 1p
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
February is American Heart Month; on this first Friday in February, we encourage everyone to wear to show support for a common goal—the eradication of heart disease and stroke. Here are some helpful tips to keep your heart happy and healthy:
• Stop smoking today; it’s the best thing that can be done for your heart and overall health.
• Eat a healthy diet; limit junk food.
• Know your cholesterol and blood pressure numbers.
• Get active and incorporate muscle building exercises.
• Foster positive relationships.
• Sleep more and stress less.
Delta County Health Department and all Delta Health Clinics are offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 5+, as well as the COVID-19 Booster to anyone 12 and older if they are fully vaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, or are in need of a vaccine booster, please schedule your appointment NOW, at any one of the COVID-19 vaccine providers below:
• Delta County Health Department – call 970-874-2165
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
• Walmart Delta:
www.walmart.com/cp/1228302?search_redirect=true&redirect_query=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration&redirectQuery=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration
For additional information regarding COVID-19 visit deltacounty.com.
