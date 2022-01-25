Delta County’s COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise; from Wednesday, January 19 through today, Delta County has seen 177 new cases for a total of 5278; Delta County’s positivity rate is still outrageously high at 21.2 %. Delta Health has 5 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; 3 are unvaccinated, 1 is partially vaccinated, and 1 individual is fully vaccinated.
Misinformation continues to spread, suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccines aren't working, as individuals who have been vaccinated are still getting COVID-19. AS WITH MOST VACCINES, the purpose of the COVID-19 vaccine is to lessen the severity of symptoms should one contract the virus. Current data suggests that the majority of individuals who are fully vaccinated with 3 doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, and 2 doses of the J&J vaccine, are much less ill should they be diagnosed with the Omicron variant of COVID-19. As with all illnesses, exceptions and anomalies occur.
Delta Health Clinics continue to offer monoclonal antibody treatments to high risk Delta County residents. Delta County Health Department and Delta Health would like to stress how important it is to be monitored by your physician should you be diagnosed with COVID-19, and have any of the below comorbidities:
• Cancer
• Chronic kidney, liver, and lung diseases
• Dementia
• Diabetes
• Heart conditions
• HIV
• Immunocompromised state
• Mental illness
• Overweight and Obesity
• Pregnancy
• Sickle cell disease
• Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant
• Smoking
• Stroke
• Substance use disorders
• Tuberculosis
It’s more important than ever to get tested should you not feel well, the most accurate COVID-19 test is a PCR test; there are several options to get a COVID-19 test in Delta County. Additionally, stay home if you are ill, wear a mask in indoor settings, wash your hands vigorously and often, and avoid large crowds.
• Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre, 1001 Hwy 92, Delta
o Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
o 9:00a – 4:00p
• Delta County Health Department, 255 W. 5th St., Delta
o Every Tuesday by appointment - 970-874-2165
• North Fork EMS, 110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., Hotchkiss
o Every Wednesday – Drive up ONLY
o 10a – 1p
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
The State of Colorado’s vaccine bus will be back in Delta County on the dates below and offering 1st and 2nd doses for everyone 5 and older, as well boosters for everyone 12+; flu vaccines will also be available. Appointments are not necessary, walk ups are welcome.
• Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 10a – 5p – Lions Pavilion near Bill Heddles Rec center, Delta
• Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 10a – 5p – Cedaredge Foodtown – 210 SE Independence Ave., Cedaredge
Now that the days are starting to get longer, there’s more time in the day to fit in a nice, brisk walk outside. Here are just a few of the health benefits from getting in a daily walk:
• Improve circulation
• Strengthen muscles
• Improve sleep
• Slow down mental decline
• Lose weight
• Mood improvement
• Increase creativity
• Increase sunshine on your face to help alleviate Seasonal Affective Disorder
Delta County Health Department and all Delta Health Clinics are offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 5+, as well as the COVID-19 Booster to anyone 12 and older if they are fully vaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, or are in need of a vaccine booster, please schedule your appointment NOW, at any one of the COVID-19 vaccine providers below:
• Delta County Health Department – call 970-874-2165
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
• Walmart Delta:
For additional information regarding COVID-19 visit deltacounty.com.
