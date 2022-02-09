Delta County’s COVID-19 positive cases are beginning to see a downward trend; from Tuesday, February 1 through today, Delta County has seen 139 new cases for a total of 5626. Delta County’s positivity rate, while higher than we’d like to see, is down to 14 %. Delta Health has six (6) individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; all are unvaccinated. We are saddened to report that there has been an additional death, a female 55-64; this brings Delta County’s total COVID-19 deaths to 126. Our deepest condolences to the family; we ask for their privacy during this difficult time.
The State of Colorado will have their vaccine bus in Delta County, on the following days and times, offering 1st, 2nd, and 3rd doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, along with the seasonal flu shot:
• Friday, February 11, 2022 – Poulos Park in Paonia – 11a – 6p
• Saturday, February 19, 2022 – Lions Pavilion in Delta – 10a – 4p
A great way to stay healthy this winter is to incorporate an outside walking routine. According to the Cleveland Clinic, people who walk regularly experience health and psychological benefits from a daily walk; here are five reasons why they are right:
• Walking reduces stress, increases self-esteem and cheers you up.
• Walking is one of the best ways to lose weight, and can be realized in as little as 30 minutes per day.
• Regular walking lowers blood pressure, improves sleep, and increases energy.
• Snack cravings tend to lessen during and after a 15 minute walk.
• Tracking one’s steps is the key to success, and often leads to more daily steps as it encourages one to keep going, to maintain a certain level, etc.
If you are not feeling well, stay home and get tested! We strongly encourage all Delta County residents to wear a mask in indoor settings, wash your hands vigorously and often, and avoid large crowds. There are several testing opportunities throughout the week, in Delta County:
• Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre, 1001 Hwy 92, Delta
o Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
o 9:00a – 4:00p
• Delta County Health Department, 255 W. 5th St., Delta
o Every Tuesday by appointment - 970-874-2165
• North Fork EMS, 110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., Hotchkiss
o Every Wednesday – Drive up ONLY
o 10a – 1p
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
Delta County Health Department and all Delta Health Clinics are offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 5+, as well as the COVID-19 Booster to anyone 12 and older if they are fully vaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, or are in need of a vaccine booster, please schedule your appointment now; click here for a full list of COVID-19 providers in Delta County.
For additional information regarding COVID-19 visit deltacounty.com.
