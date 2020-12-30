It’s important to reiterate the critical importance of being thoughtful about how you plan on spending the holidays; we urge everyone to take personal responsibility, to do what we can to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 in our communities, so as not to overwhelm our healthcare system.
As a reminder the most common way COVID-19 spreads is through respiratory droplets or small particles during close contact with someone who is already infected.
Person-to-person contact:
- People are at greatest risk when they have direct contact with or spend time near a person while they are infectious with COVID-19. Read more about what counts as close contact.
- Exposure can occur through respiratory droplets -- when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, or talks. This is similar to how flu and other respiratory viruses spread.
Although much less common, COVID-19 can also spread through airborne transmission or direct contact with infected surfaces or objects.
Airborne transmission:
- Sometimes smaller respiratory droplets can remain in the air for up to several hours and can travel on air currents farther than six feet. Airborne transmission occurs when droplets or small particles carrying the virus remain suspended in the air or travel farther than 6 feet away from the person with COVID-19.
- Airborne transmission has occurred when a person with COVID-19 was participating in an activity that increased the number of respiratory particles they produce, like singing or exercising.
- This type of exposure usually occurs indoors in spaces with poor ventilation.
For information on Holiday guidance visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/for-coloradans/winter-holiday-tips; here are some tips that can help keep not only you and yours healthy, but those around you, as well as our hardworking healthcare heroes:
- Only interact in-person with people from your household (defined as those who normally live and sleep under the same roof).
- Refrain from traveling. Celebrate virtually with the people who don’t live with you. .
- Avoid crowded stores. Find local Delta County businesses to support and have your items delivered or pick them up curbside. Wear a mask and keep your distance whenever you do leave your home.
Delta County Health Department received their first shipment of Moderna vaccines; they began administering those today, and will continue vaccinating through Monday, December 28. The Health Department is following CDPHE's priority guidance 1A and vaccinating Healthcare workers that may have direct exposure to a Covid-19 patient. Delta County Memorial Hospital also received their first shipment of Moderna and will continue to vaccinate local healthcare providers, EMS, and first responders.
On Wednesday, Delta County reported 12 new positive cases for a total of 1302 with 364 active and 917 recovered. We currently have 11 individuals hospitalized. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 2 additional deaths this week bringing the total to 22; we send our deepest condolences to each family, and ask the community at large to respect their privacy.
Mental Health Assistance:
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please reach out to one of the following resources:
- Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255
- A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445
- Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
- Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255
Delta County has two community test sites: Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. 6th St., in Delta. Tests are by appointment only Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Call 970-874-2172. You can also get tested at North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Avenue, in Hotchkiss. Appointments are Mondays and Wednesdays only. Call for an appointment at 970-778-7426.
For additional COVID-19 resources, click here to see Delta County’s COVID-19 resource page and here for the State’s COVID-10 resource page.
