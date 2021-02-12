Delta County continues to get vaccines at a steady rate; we are hoping to see an increase in the coming weeks with the Federal Government increasing their allotment to the states. Despite information circulating, Delta County Health Department does not currently “reallocate” vaccines to other vaccine providers. “We are not holding vaccines back,” said Public Health Director Karen O’Brien, “We are literally using up every last vaccine as quickly as we are able to do so, as is Delta County Memorial Hospital.” Each vaccine provider in Delta County receives their own allotment of vaccines, which includes Delta County Memorial Hospital, River Valley, City Market in Delta and Hotchkiss, as well as Safeway. A Kidz Clinic is planning to vaccinate all of the staff at Delta County School District and Vision Charter Academy, and will receive their vaccines directly. Walmart will also receive their allotment directly once they become a vaccine provider in Delta County.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has changed the provider for the free mobile COVID-19 testing to Mako; updated links for the required pre-registration are below. The free mobile testing continues in Delta County every week through February, The testing will take place every Friday in Delta at the Lion’s Pavilion from 9:00a – 4:00p; pre-register here: https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=2402. Every Saturday, free COVID-19 mobile testing will take place at Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, from 9:00a – 2:00p; pre-register here: https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=2413.
Delta County has officially moved to the Yellow “Concern” phase of the State’s COVID-19 dial framework; click herefor additional information.
As of today, Delta County reported 8 new positive cases today for a total of 2405 with 26 active and 2324 recovered; we currently have 1 individuals hospitalized.
Delta County Call Center remains open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00a -1:00p and can be reached at 970-874-2172. If you would like to get on the COVID-19 waitlist, and have access to the internet, please visit deltacounty.com/covid-19. If you do not have access to the internet, please call the call center to be put on the list.
Mental Health Assistance:
· Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255
· A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445
· Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
· Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255
Delta County has two community test sites: Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. 6th St., in Delta. Tests are by appointment only on Tuesdays ONLY. Call 970-874-2165. You can also continue to get tested at North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Avenue, in Hotchkiss. Appointments are Mondays only. Call for an appointment at 970-778-7426.
Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccines can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.
For additional COVID-19 resources, click here to see Delta County’s COVID-19 resource page and here for the State’s COVID-10 resource page.
