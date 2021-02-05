Delta County and Delta County Memorial Hospital continue to vaccinate Delta County’s 70+ populations, with just over 25% vaccinated to date; health care workers and first responders continue to be vaccinated, as well. Though Governor Polis has changed the guidelines of those who are eligible to be vaccinated to include individuals who are 65 and older, Delta County is not in a position to expand to this age group yet. “We are and will continue to focus on our most vulnerable population until we have achieved at least 50% of them being vaccinated,” said Public Health Director Karen O’Brien, “Unlike the front range or resort towns in Colorado, we are not yet receiving vaccine amounts that even come close to being able to fully vaccinate the individuals who fall into the 1B category.”
“We know everyone is anxious to get their vaccine,” said Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley, “Until more vaccines are sent our way, our hands are tied. We are so appreciative of the support of so many who have called, written notes, sent food and goodies our way, or have raised their hand to volunteer.”
Delta County School District (DCSD) is currently working with Delta County Health Department to work through the plan on how school district employees can be vaccinated through A Kidz Clinic.
Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccines can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.
Delta County’s COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations continue to decline, which is welcome news. “We are all extremely relieved that our COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased dramatically, as it is giving our physicians and nurses a chance to catch their breath from the last 3 months,” said Delta County Memorial Hospital Chief Clinical Officer Jody Roeber, “It’s been a very long year; we are incredibly proud how we have weathered the pandemic at DCMH and our clinics.”
Free mobile testing continues in Delta County every week through February; pre-registration is required. The testing will take place every Friday in Delta at the Lion’s Pavilion from 9:00a – 4:00p; pre-register here: https://curative.com/sites/17941/walkup#9/38.7397/-108.0722. Every Saturday, free COVID-19 mobile testing will take place at Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, from 9:00a – 2:00p; pre-register here: https://curative.com/sites/17942/walkup#9/38.8011/-107.7161.
As of today, Delta County reported 5 new positive cases today for a total of 2363 with 100 active and 2208 recovered; we currently have 1 individual hospitalized. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 2 additional deaths this week bringing the total to 55; we send our deepest condolences to each family, and ask the community at large to respect their privacy.
Delta County Call Center remains open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00a -1:00p and can be reached at 970-874-2172. If you would like to get on the COVID-19 waitlist, and have access to the internet, please visit deltacounty.com/covid-19. If you do not have access to the internet, please call the call center to be put on the list.
Mental Health Assistance:
· Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255
· A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445
· Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
· Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255
Delta County has two community test sites: Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. 6th St., in Delta. Tests are by appointment only on Tuesdays ONLY. Call 970-874-2165. You can also continue to get tested at North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Avenue, in Hotchkiss. Appointments are Mondays only. Call for an appointment at 970-778-7426.
For additional COVID-19 resources, click here to see Delta County’s COVID-19 resource page and here for the State’s COVID-10 resource page.
