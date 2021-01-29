Delta County’s COVID-19 positive cases and positivity rate are finally starting to come down, which is welcome news; our hospitalizations also remain low. “It’s certainly something we are happy to see,” said Public Health Director Karen O’Brien, “We are hoping the downward trend continues, and that the emerging variants do not make their way to Delta County.” We continue to remind all Delta County residents that even after they have been vaccinated, to please continue to be mindful of those around you and wear your mask, keep your distance, and stay home if you are sick.
Free mobile testing continues in Delta County every week through February; pre-registration is required. The testing will take place every Friday in Delta at the Lion’s Pavilion from 9:00a – 4:00p; pre-register here: https://curative.com/sites/17941/walkup#9/38.7397/-108.0722. Every Saturday, free COVID-19 mobile testing will take place at Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, from 9:00a – 2:00p; pre-register here: https://curative.com/sites/17942/walkup#9/38.8011/-107.7161.
As of Thursday, January 28, 2021 Delta County reported 10 new positive cases today for a total of 2,296 with 10 active and 2,063 recovered; we currently have 4 individuals hospitalized. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 8 additional deaths this week bringing the total to 53; we send our deepest condolences to each family, and ask the community at large to respect their privacy.
Delta County Health Department continues to vaccinate individuals in phase 1A which includes healthcare workers and 1B, which includes individuals 70 and older, as well as healthcare workers and first responders. If you are an individual who is 70 or older, and a patient of a Delta County Memorial Hospital Clinic (Internal Medicine, Delta Family Medicine, or the West Elk Clinic), and are already on their waitlist, you will receive a phone call directly from them to set an appointment. All other individuals 70 years and older please visit deltacounty.com/covid-19 to sign up to be placed on the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist. If you do not have access to the internet, please contact the Delta County Call Center to be put on the waitlist; the call center is open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00a -1:00p and can be reached at 970-874-2172.
Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccines can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.
Mental Health Assistance:
· Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255
· A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445
· Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
· Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255
Delta County has two community test sites: Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. 6th St., in Delta. Tests are by appointment only on Tuesdays ONLY. Call 970-874-2165. You can also continue to get tested at North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Avenue, in Hotchkiss. Appointments are Mondays and Wednesdays only. Call for an appointment at 970-778-7426.
For additional COVID-19 resources, click here to see Delta County’s COVID-19 resource page and here for the State’s COVID-10 resource page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.