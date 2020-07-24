(Delta County | July 23, 2020) - Delta County Update
Delta County Health Department is reporting 8 additional cases in the past week, since our last update on July 17, 2020. Our total case count is 94 with 84 individuals recovered. 64 individuals have tested positive; 30 individuals have been in close contact with an individual who tested positive, and have experienced COVID-19 symptoms. One individual is hospitalized and one death is being reported.
· #87 - female in her 60s that has fully recovered
· #88 - female in her teens, self-isolating at home
· #89 - male in his 50s, self-isolating
· #90 - female in her 50s, self-isolating
· #91 - male in his 30s, self-isolating at home
· #92 - male in his 40s, self-isolating at home
· #93 - female in her 50s, self-isolating at home
· #94 - male in his 30s self-isolating at home
To date, 3,369 tests have been administered; 217 are pending.
Delta County COVID Testing Information:
Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. 6th St. 970-874-2172
North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Avenue in Hotchkiss. 970-778-7426
Delta County Memorial Hospital Urgent Care, 155 Stafford Lane, Delta. 970-874-7696
Delta County Memorial Hospital Clinics: Delta – 970-874-5777, Hotchkiss – 970-872-1400, Paonia – 970-527-2100
Mental Health Assistance:
Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255
A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445
Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255
