Delta County Health Department is regretfully reporting that a Delta County resident in their 80’s has passed away from COVID-19. This is the second reported death for Delta County; our first reported case was this spring. We send our condolences to the family, and ask that the community at large respect their privacy.
Additionally, Delta County School District (DCSD) received information of a confirmed case of COVID-19 for one of their students. The student was in one of their buildings on Monday, August 17th. Due to HIPPA privacy (Health Information Portability and Accountability), we can not share student or parent information; however several of yesterday's cases were household contacts who have not yet attended school this year. DCSD worked with Delta County Health Department and enacted their health and safety protocol and procedures. All parents and staff who were in contact with the student were notified and are in quarantine for 14 days.
It's important to note that DCSD is adhering to State Guidelines for addressing cases within the school; those guidelines can be found at: https://covid19.colorado.gov/cases-and-outbreaks-child-care-schools/
DCSD's safety and health protocols and procedures are in place and working well; DCSD will continue to work with Delta County Health Department and review each case, and take the appropriate steps to continue to keep Delta County schools safe.
