Delta County COVID-19 Informational Update
Delta County’s COVID-19 positive cases are beginning to rise; from Tuesday, January 4 through today, Delta County has seen 78 new cases for a total of 4885; Delta County’s positivity is up to 14.7 %. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 2 additional deaths bringing our total to 124; one male 65-74 and one male 75-84. Our deepest condolences to the families; we ask for their privacy during this difficult time.
Delta Health has 2 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; 1 is unvaccinated and 1 is vaccinated.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the state’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) have resolved the case data processing issue that occurred last week. CDPHE’s electronic laboratory reporting system was not successfully communicating with our disease reporting system, from which the public case data is sourced. This led to a significant undercount of cases displayed on the public-facing data dashboard from Jan. 5 through Jan. 9. As of Sunday night, CDPHE and OIT resolved the error in communication between these two systems.
A large backlog of cases resulting from the issue will be added to the data dashboard as part of today and tomorrow’s daily 4 p.m. data updates. This processing issue only affected case data, and did not impact testing, hospitalization, or death data.
Please note that next week’s news release will be pushed back one day to Tuesday, January 18, 2022, due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) now recommends that anyone age 12 and up get a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 5 months after completing their Pfizer primary series. A third dose of COVID-19 vaccine provides increased protection against the virus.
Earlier this week the CDC updated the recommended timeline for when people can get a third Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose, shortening the minimum interval from 6 months to 5 months. Additionally, they recommended that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5–11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of the Pfizer vaccine, 28 days after their second dose. At this time, only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for children aged 5-11.
Vaccines are the safest, most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, and to help avoid the worst outcomes (severe illness, hospitalization, and death) among those who do become infected. State health officials stress that all Coloradans ages 5 and older should get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Coloradans should get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to ensure increased protection against the virus if they:
- Are 12 or older and received their second dose of Pfizer at least five months ago.
- Are 18 or older and received their second dose of Moderna at least five months ago.
If you are immunocompromised and got three doses of Pfizer or Moderna in your primary series, you should get a fourth dose of Pfizer five months after your third dose, or a fourth dose of Moderna six months after your third dose.
The State of Colorado’s vaccine bus will be back in Delta County on the dates below and offering 1st and 2nd doses for everyone 5 and older, as well boosters for everyone 12+; flu vaccines will also be available. Appointments are not necessary, walk ups are welcome.
- Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 9a – 4p – 124 E. 6th St. in the parking lot across from St. Michael’s Church, Delta
- Friday, January 21, 2022 from 10a – 5p – Delta County Fairgrounds – 403 S. 4th St., Hotchkiss
- Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 10a – 5p – Cedaredge Foodtown – 210 SE Independence Ave., Cedaredge
With the holidays behind us, January can seem fairly humdrum; some people suffer from with “winter blues” or seasonal depression. Here are some suggestions that might help:
• Take a break from the news.
• Boost your mood with foods high in vitamin D.
• Keep a healthy sleep routine.
• Get outside daily; seek out the sun and breathe in the fresh air.
• Break daily workouts into 10 minute increments, aiming for at least 30 minutes per day.
• Reach out to your support system.
• Consider trying light therapy.
• Seek out professional help, and know that that’s OK.
Delta County Health Department continues to strongly encourage all Delta County residents to make a concerted effort to keep yourself and those around you healthy. We recognize that wearing a mask has become a political statement, it’s not. Wearing a well-fitting KN95 or N95 mask is one of the tools to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as is vigorous hand washing, and avoiding large gatherings in both outdoor and indoor settings. PLEASE stay home if you aren’t feeling well, and get tested! There are several options for COVID-19 testing in Delta County:
• Delta County Health Department, 255 W. 5th St., Delta
o Every Tuesday by appointment - 970-874-2165
• North Fork EMS, 110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., Hotchkiss
o Every Wednesday – Drive up ONLY
o 10a – 1p
• Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre, 1001 Hwy 92, Delta
o Every Wednesday and Friday
o 9:00a – 4:00p
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
Delta County Health Department and all Delta Health Clinics are offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 5+, as well as the COVID-19 Booster to anyone 12 and older if they are fully vaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, or are in need of a vaccine booster, please schedule your appointment NOW, at any one of the COVID-19 vaccine providers below:
• Delta County Health Department – call 970-874-2165
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
• Walmart Delta:
www.walmart.com/cp/1228302?search_redirect=true&redirect_query=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration&redirectQuery=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration
For additional information regarding COVID-19 visit deltacounty.com.
