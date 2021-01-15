Delta County Health Department continues to vaccinate individuals in phase 1A which includes healthcare workers and 1B, which includes individuals 70 and older, as well as healthcare workers and first responders. Despite information that has been communicated at the State level, and on various news outlets, Delta County is not ready to move on to individuals younger than 70 years of age. If you are an individual who is 70 or older, and a patient of a Delta County Memorial Hospital Clinic (Internal Medicine, Delta Family Medicine, or the West Elk Clinic), you will receive a phone call directly from them to set an appointment or placed on a waitlist. If you are an individual who is 70 or older, and a patient of River Valley Family Health Center, please contact them directly for information as to how and when you can be vaccinated. If you are a veteran who is 70 or older, please call the Grand Junction VA Medical center to make an appointment for your vaccination. All other individuals 70 years and older please contact the Delta County Call Center to be put on a waitlist; the call center is open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00a -1:00p and can be reached at 970-874-2172.
Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccines can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.
As expected, Delta County is experiencing an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases. As exhausting as it is for everyone, now is not the time to let up on personal responsibility; please continue to be mindful of those around you and wear your mask, keep your distance, and stay home if you are sick. Free mobile testing continues in Delta County every week through February; pre-registration is required. The testing will take place every Friday in Delta at the Lion’s Pavilion from 9:00a – 4:00p; pre-register here: https://curative.com/sites/17941/walkup#9/38.7397/-108.0722. Every Saturday, free COVID-19 mobile testing will take place at Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, from 9:00a – 2:00p; pre-register here: https://curative.com/sites/17942/walkup#9/38.8011/-107.7161.
Delta County reported 17 new positive cases today for a total of 2022 with 348 active and 1636 recovered; we currently have 4 individuals hospitalized. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 7 additional deaths this week bringing the total to 38; we send our deepest condolences to each family, and ask the community at large to respect their privacy.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has informed Delta County Health Department of one additional outbreak site, Delta House. For additional information on outbreak sites in Delta County and throughout Colorado, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid19-outbreak-data. As a reminder, an outbreak is defined as 2 positive cases at the same location, within a 14 day period. A coordinated investigation team including Delta County Public Health and CDPHE worked to identify the positive cases, and immediately began contact tracing. According to CDPHE guidelines, outbreak resolution is defined as 28 days after the onset of symptoms of the last case.
Mental Health Assistance:
· Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255
· A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445
· Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
· Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255
Delta County has two community test sites: Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. 6th St., in Delta. Tests are by appointment only on Tuesdays ONLY. Call 970-874-2165. You can also continue to get tested at North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Avenue, in Hotchkiss. Appointments are Mondays and Wednesdays only. Call for an appointment at 970-778-7426.
For additional COVID-19 resources, click here to see Delta County’s COVID-19 resource page and here for the State’s COVID-10 resource page.
