Delta County Health Department continues to vaccinate individuals in phase 1A which includes healthcare workers and 1B, which includes individuals 70 and older, as well as healthcare workers and first responders. If you have not already been placed on a waitlist to obtain your COVID-19 vaccination, please visit Delta County Health Department’s webpage to fill out a form to sign up for the county wide waitlist. This waitlist is the primary list that will be used moving forward to ensure that individuals who have signed up are in queue to get an appointment when more vaccines become available. Vaccinations are only being distributed to individuals, who are 70 and older, as well as healthcare workers and first responders. Please do not call Delta County Health Department, Delta County Memorial Hospital (DCMH), any of the DCMH clinics, or River Valley to be put on a waitlist for a vaccine.
If you have questions, the Delta County Call Center is open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00a -1:00p and can be reached at 970-874-2172.
Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccines can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.
As of today, Delta County reported 42 new positive cases for a total of 2188 with 263 active and 1883 recovered; we currently have 5 individuals hospitalized. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 4 additional deaths this week bringing the total to 42; we send our deepest condolences to each family, and ask the community at large to respect their privacy.
Delta County’s positivity rate remains above 15%; we strongly encourage you to continue to adhere to the guidelines of maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between you and others as much as possible, limiting your gatherings to people who reside in your home, and as always - wear your mask, and stay home if you are sick. Free mobile testing continues in Delta County every week through February; pre-registration is required. The testing will take place every Friday in Delta at the Lion’s Pavilion from 9:00a – 4:00p; pre-register here: https://curative.com/sites/17941/walkup#9/38.7397/-108.0722. Every Saturday, free COVID-19 mobile testing will take place at Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, from 9:00a – 2:00p; pre-register here: https://curative.com/sites/17942/walkup#9/38.8011/-107.7161.
Mental Health Assistance:
· Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255
· A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445
· Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
· Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255
Delta County has two community test sites: Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. 6th St., in Delta. Tests are by appointment only on Tuesdays ONLY. Call 970-874-2165. You can also continue to get tested at North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Avenue, in Hotchkiss. Appointments are Mondays and Wednesdays only. Call for an appointment at 970-778-7426.
For additional COVID-19 resources, click here to see Delta County’s COVID-19 resource page and here for the State’s COVID-10 resource page.
