Delta County Health Department, in conjunction with Project Protect Promotora Network, Delta County Memorial Hospital, and Curative, Inc., will be conducting free mobile COVID-19 testing every Friday and Saturday, in Delta County through February. Every Friday from 9:00a – 4:00p the mobile testing will take place in Delta at Lion’s Pavilion located at 510 Palmer St., near the Bill Heddles Recreation Center. Every Saturday, the mobile testing will take place at the Delta County Fairgrounds, located at 403 S. 4th St. in Hotchkiss, from 9:00a -3:00p.
Delta County Health Department started vaccinating individuals in phase 1B this week, which includes individuals 70 and older, and continues to vaccinate those individuals who fall under 1A; appointment slots filled quickly and run solid through Friday, February 19. To date, Delta County Health Department and Delta County Memorial Hospital have received less than 1000 vaccines combined; we are administering them as quickly and effectively as we can given the ever changing plans from the State.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment modified the vaccination roll-out earlier this week changing the framework of vaccination distribution. Moving forward, any Delta County resident who is 70 years old and older, and who has not already made an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, can do so by calling one of the following locations:
- Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
- Delta Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
- West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccines can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.
Delta County’s Call Center is open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00a – 1:00p; it can be reached by calling 970-874-2172.
Delta County reported 27 new positive cases today for a total of 1780 with 246 active and 1503 recovered. We currently have 5 individuals hospitalized. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 6 additional deaths this week bringing the total to 31; we send our deepest condolences to each family, and ask the community at large to respect their privacy.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has informed Delta County Health Department of two additional outbreak sites, Paonia Care Center and Community Options. For additional information on outbreak sites in Delta County and throughout Colorado, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid19-outbreak-data. As a reminder, an outbreak is defined as 2 positive cases at the same location, within a 14 day period. A coordinated investigation team including Delta County Public Health and CDPHEworked to identify the positive cases, and immediately began contact tracing. According to CDPHE guidelines, outbreak resolution is defined as 28 days after the onset of symptoms of the last case.
Mental Health Assistance:
- Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255
- A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445
- Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
- Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255
Delta County has two community test sites: Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. 6th St., in Delta. Tests are by appointment only on Tuesdays ONLY. Call 970-874-2165. You can also continue to get tested at North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Avenue, in Hotchkiss. Appointments are Mondays and Wednesdays only. Call for an appointment at 970-778-7426.
For additional COVID-19 resources, click here to see Delta County’s COVID-19 resource page and here for the State’s COVID-10 resource page.
