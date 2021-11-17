COVID-19 is not letting up in Delta County, or in our neighboring counties. From Tuesday, November 9, 2021 through today, Delta County has seen 137 new cases for a total of 4,383. Delta County’s positivity rate sits at 10.7 %. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 6 additional deaths in the last week, bringing our total to 94; a female 55-64, two females and male a 65-74, a male 75-84, and a female 85+. Our deepest condolences to the families; we ask for their privacy during this difficult time.
Delta Health currently has 10 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; their ICU bed utilization is at 83%. Despite pleas from local and regional health departments for individuals to get vaccinated, the pandemic in Colorado continues to be one of the unvaccinated. As of Friday, November 12, 1470 individuals were hospitalized in the state, 26 of those were aged 0-11; an increase of 73% over the week prior. Over 90% of all available hospital beds are in use, throughout the state—leaving few options for critical care needs across the board. If you have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, and are at an increased risk of becoming seriously ill and / or being hospitalized, please contact your physician regarding the possibility of receiving a Monoclonal Antibody Infusion treatment. The monoclonal antibody prevents those already infected from getting severe disease. Not everybody is at risk for severe disease. State epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy, said on Friday that if monoclonal antibody treatment goes up by 50%, there will be a significant drop in the number of projected hospitalizations in Colorado.
Delta County Health Department (DCHD) will begin offering pediatric vaccine clinics in local area schools this week. On Friday, November 19, from 4:00p -6:00p, DCHD will be at Delta Middle School, in the cafeteria; no pre-registration is necessary and walk-ins are welcome. On Thursday, December 2, DCHD will be at Cedaredge Middle School from 4:00p – 6:00p, and on Tuesday, December 7, they will be at the Hotchkiss K8 school from 4:00p – 6:00p.
The State’s COVID-19 vaccine bus will be in Delta County again this week offering 1st, 2nd, booster and pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, they will also have the flu vaccine available:
· Thursday, November 18 – Cedaredge Foodtown – 10:00a – 5:00p
· Friday, November 19 – Lions Pavilion near Bill Heddles Rec center – 12;00p – 7:00p
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge through Delta County, Delta County Health Department urges individuals to take time to work on your physical and mental well-being. As we focus on mitigation efforts like vaccines, masking, washing your hands frequently, social distancing, and proper ventilation, there are other actions that you can take on a daily basis to help improve your overall state of wellness. This week’s focus is on the rewards of being kind; helping others can be beneficial to your mental and physical health and well-being. New research also found that random acts of kindness (such as helping an older neighbor carry groceries) were more strongly associated with overall well-being than structured activities such as volunteering for charity. Investigation leader Bryant P.H. Hui, Ph.D., of the University of Hong Kong reported that informal helping is more casual, spontaneous and varied and may more easily lead to forming social connections.
Delta County Health Department and all Delta Health Clinics are offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the COVID-19 Booster; the CDC recently authorized the use of heterologous (mix & match) booster doses for currently available COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals, following the completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine.
If you have not been vaccinated, or are in need of a vaccine booster, please schedule your appointment NOW, at any one of the COVID-19 vaccine providers below:
• Delta County Health Department – call 970-874-2165
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
• Walmart Delta:
www.walmart.com/cp/1228302?search_redirect=true&redirect_query=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration&redirectQuery=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration
With the COVID-19 Delta variant’s stronghold in the area, and with more and more breakthrough cases occurring, Delta County Health Department cannot stress enough, the importance of getting tested should you or a family member not feel well! And if you or a family member doesn’t feel well, please stay home! There are several options for COVID-19 testing in Delta County:
• Delta County Health Department, 255 W. 5th St., Delta
o Every Tuesday by appointment - 970-874-2165
• North Fork EMS, 110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., Hotchkiss
o Every Wednesday – drive up only
o 10:00a – 1:00p
• Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre, 1001 Hwy 92, Delta
o Every Wednesday and Friday
o 9:00a – 2:00p
For additional information regarding COVID-19 visit deltacounty.com.
