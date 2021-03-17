Delta, Colorado (March 15, 2021): New and Important COVID-19 Updates from Delta County
Delta County’s COVID-19 cases continue to fall; our positivity rate is 0.94% with only 9 active cases in the county. “It’s good to see our cases declining and it helps us devote more time to vaccination efforts,” says Public Health Director Karen O’Brien.
Delta County Health Department, Delta County Memorial Hospital (DCMH), and North Fork EMS recently spearheaded two large community vaccination events in both Delta and Hotchkiss with just over 1900 individuals getting vaccinated. “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of Delta County residents and their willingness to volunteer for these events, along with everything else they’ve done,” said Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley, “Tomorrow will be a year to the day that Delta County opened our emergency operations center, we are thrilled to be where we are now; we certainly couldn’t have done it without so many wonderful Delta County residents.”
As of March 10, 2021 the following age groups have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine:
• 70+ - 56.2%
• 65-69 – 49.7%
• 60-64 – 20.4%
On Friday, March 19, the following individuals in phase 1.B.4 will be eligible to be vaccinated:
- Individuals 50 years and older
- Student facing secondary higher education employees
- Frontline essential workers in food and restaurant services
- Frontline essential workers in manufacturing
- Frontline essential workers for the US postal service
- Frontline essential workers for public transit and specialized transportation
- Frontline essential workers in public health
- Frontline essential human service workers
- Faith leaders
- Frontline essential direct care providers for Coloradans experiencing homelessness
- Frontline essential journalists
- Continuity of local government
- Continuity of operations for state government
- Adults who received a placebo in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial
- Individuals 16-49 with one of the high risk factors
Delta County is no longer keeping a community COVID-19 vaccination wait list as there are several vaccine providers available, and soon DCMH will come online with Delta Family Health Medicine and Delta Health West Elk Clinic Hotchkiss. “We are excited to be able to offer this life saving vaccine in our clinics,” said Chief Clinical Officer Jody Roeber, “We feel honored to have been able to help vaccinate our most vulnerable populations with our larger clinics, and know that moving vaccinations into our clinics will be another great achievement in helping to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Delta County.” Delta County will be adding information where individuals can schedule an appointment both locally, as well as at the regional vaccination center in Grand Junction, to our COVID-19 webpage in the next few days.
Free mobile COVID-19 testing continues in Delta County; pre-registration is required. Testing will take place every Friday in Delta at the Lion’s Pavilion near Bill Heddles Rec Center from 9:00a – 4:00p; pre-register here: https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=2402. Every Saturday, free COVID-19 mobile testing will take place at Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, from 9:00a – 2:00p; pre-register here: https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=2413.
Delta County Call Center remains every day from 8:00a – 5:00p and can be reached at 970-874-2172.
COVID-19 vaccination resources:
• Delta County Health Department – 970-874-2168
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Hotchkiss – 970-872-1400
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
• Walmart Delta www.walmart.com/cp/1228302?search_redirect=true&redirect_query=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration&redirectQuery=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration
• Mesa County Convention Center
English scheduling link: scheduling.mesacountyhealth.com/public/index.php?lang=en
Spanish scheduling link: scheduling.mesacountyhealth.com/public/index.php?lang=es
Mental Health Assistance:
- Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255
- A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445
- Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
- Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255
Delta County has two community test sites: Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. 6th St., in Delta. Tests are by appointment only on Tuesdays ONLY. Call 970-874-2165. You can also continue to get tested at North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Avenue, in Hotchkiss. Appointments are Mondays only. Call for an appointment at 970-778-7426.
Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccines can be found athttps://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.
For additional COVID-19 resources, click here to see Delta County’s COVID-19 resource page and here for the State’s COVID-10 resource page.
