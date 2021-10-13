Delta County Health Department will no longer offer a daily update on COVID-19 via the COVID-19 dashboard; rather, it will provide a weekly update each Monday in a news release, and on social media, beginning on Monday, October 18, 2021.
The Delta County COVID-19 Dashboard has been a way for community members to track COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations, and the weekly positivity rate in Delta County. Despite misinformation circulating, and the potential threat of an ethics violation being filed, Delta County’s COVID-19 Dashboard’s total case count continues to match the State’s total for Delta County, on their data dashboard. “The dashboard has become less necessary now that the state is tracking more local information”, said Environmental Health Director Greg Rajnowski. “Any insinuation that Delta County Health Department is underreporting daily COVID-19 cases is baseless. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) can add or delete the State data at any time, and without explaining the specific reasoning behind it. At the end of the day, this is CDPHE's data; Delta County Health Department doesn't have the time or manpower to proof the data that comes from the State, there are no adjustments, and our methods have remained consistent throughout the pandemic.”
“The bottom line is that there continues to be widespread community transmission in Delta County and Colorado as a whole”, said Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley. “Delta County Health Department has done an excellent job in providing information as to how to combat COVID-19 with the following measures: get vaccinated, stay home if you are sick, get tested if you are not feeling well or have been exposed to known COVID positive individual, and wear a mask in large groups ─ especially if you are not vaccinated. Going forward, Delta County will release the numbers of cases that we obtain from the state once a week.”
Delta Health will continue to provide hospitalization information that will be included in the weekly update. “We have seen a bit of an uptick in COVID-19 positive cases in the hospital recently,” said Delta Health's Chief Clinical Officer Jody Roeber, “We aren’t yet at the point of critical concern for hospital capacity, but we are keenly aware of how Mesa and Montrose Counties’ hospitals’ capacity impacts ours, and we are in constant communication with them, as well as all of our regional partners.”
For information on where to get a COVID-19 test visit www.deltacounty.com.
If you have not been vaccinated yet, or are need of a booster vaccine, PLEASE schedule your vaccine appointment NOW, at any one of the COVID-19 vaccine providers here:
• Delta County Health Department – call 970-874-2165
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt almart Delta www.walmart.com/cp/1228302?search_redirect=true&redirect_query=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration&redirectQuery=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.