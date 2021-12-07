Delta County’s COVID-19 positive cases slowed a bit in the last week; from Tuesday, November 30, 2021 through today, Delta County has seen 69 new cases for a total of 4,632; Delta County’s positivity is 6.7 %. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 8 additional deaths bringing our total to 105; two males 44-54, one male 55-64, one female and one male 65-74, one male 75-84, and one female and one male 85+. Our deepest condolences to the families; we ask for their privacy during this difficult time.
Delta County Health Department continues to strongly encourage all Delta County residents to get vaccinated, wear a mask in indoor settings and large gatherings, to wash your hands thoroughly and often, to stay home if you aren't feeling well—and get tested! The State of Colorado is providing free at home test kits to all Coloradans by going to: https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home. We ask all residents that test positive with an at home test kit, to please report that positive test result to public health by going to: https://covidbinax.colorado.gov/login and select test type “At-home antigen - self reported”.
Delta Health has 12 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; their ICU bed utilization is at 83%. If you have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, and are at an increased risk of becoming seriously ill and / or being hospitalized, Delta Health strongly encourages you to contact your physician regarding the possibility of receiving a Monoclonal antibody infusion therapy; you must be referred by your physician to receive this treatment at Delta Health.
Monoclonal antibody therapy is approved for use to prevent progression of COVID-19 disease in adults and pediatric patients (age 12-17 years and weighing at least 40 kg) who have tested positive for COVID-19 and:
• Are at high risk of developing severe illness; AND
• Are not yet hospitalized or on oxygen; AND
• Have symptoms that started in the past 10 days.
For post-exposure prophylaxis, monoclonal antibody therapy is approved for use to prevent COVID-19 after exposure in adults and pediatric patients (age 12-17 years and weighing at least 40 kg) who:
• Are at high risk of developing severe illness; AND
• Are not fully vaccinated OR are not expected to adequately respond to a COVID-19 vaccination
• (for example, people with immunocompromising conditions and those taking immunosuppressive
• medications); AND
• Have been exposed to an individual infected with COVID-19 consistent with close contact criteria per the CDC (someone who has been within six feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) OR are at high risk of exposure to an individual infected with COVID-19 because of occurrence of COVID-19 infection in other individuals in the same institutional setting.
An additional regional resource to receive the Monoclonal antibody infusion therapy is in Mesa County; Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) in conjunction with Family Health West, is opening a Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Treatment Clinic in Fruita. The infusion center will be located at 401 Kokopelli Blvd., and will be open by appointment Thursday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The center will be closed on Wednesdays. Appointments can be scheduled through Mesa County Public Health here.
Delta County Health Department and Delta Health continue to stress the importance of getting the flu vaccine this year, in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine; the two vaccines should be taken at least 1 – 2 weeks apart. Vaccines still remain the number one, most effective way to combat serious illness and death, from COVID-19; the Delta variant is still causing significant illness throughout Delta County.
Delta County Health Department (DCHD) will offer a pediatric vaccine clinic on Tuesday, December 7, from 4:00p - 6:00p, at the Hotchkiss K8 school. It is not necessary to register in advance, walk-ins are welcome. The State’s COVID-19 vaccine bus will be in Delta County again this week offering 1st, 2nd, booster and pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, they will also have the flu vaccine available on Friday, December 10, from 12p -7p at the Lions Pavilion near Bill Heddles Recreation Center, in Delta.
Delta County Health Department wants to remind everyone that taking care of one’s physical and mental well-being is crucial, during the holidays and all year long. Here are some tips to help you relax this holiday season:
• Get fresh air every morning as it’s important to your mental and physical wellness.
• Disconnect from your phone for at least one hour every day so that you can be truly present with family.
• Journal once a day as it helps your mental wellness.
• Take time to volunteer in your community; giving to others is always uplifting.
• Write a list of things that you can control; making a list of things that you can control can help remind you to let go of and stop worrying about the things that are out of your control.
Delta County Health Department and all Delta Health Clinics are offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 5+, as well as the COVID-19 Booster to anyone 18 and older if they are fully vaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, or are in need of a vaccine booster, please schedule your appointment NOW, at any one of the COVID-19 vaccine providers below:
• Delta County Health Department – call 970-874-2165
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
• Walmart Delta:
www.walmart.com/cp/1228302?search_redirect=true&redirect_query=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration&redirectQuery=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration
With the COVID-19 Delta variant’s stronghold in the area, and with more and more breakthrough cases occurring, Delta County Health Department cannot stress enough, the importance of getting tested should you or a family member not feel well! And if you or a family member doesn’t feel well, please stay home! There are several options for COVID-19 testing in Delta County:
• Delta County Health Department, 255 W. 5th St., Delta
o Every Tuesday by appointment - 970-874-2165
• North Fork EMS, 110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., Hotchkiss
o Every Wednesday – drive up only
o 10:00a – 1:00p
• Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre, 1001 Hwy 92, Delta
o Every Wednesday and Friday
o 9:00a – 4:00p
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
For additional information regarding COVID-19 visit deltacounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.