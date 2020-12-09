Delta County continues to see COVID-19 cases rise and as of today, Delta County is reporting 53 new positive cases for a total of 767 with 291 active and 465 recovered. We currently have 14 individuals hospitalized.
Delta County Health Department, in conjunction with Project Protect Promotora Network, Delta County Memorial Hospital, and Mako Medical Laboratories, will be conducting mobile COVID-19 testing on Friday, December 11, 2020 and Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 9:00am – 1:00pm. Friday, December 11th, the mobile test site will be at Delta County Memorial Hospital’s Oncology parking lot, located at 100 Stafford Lane. Saturday, December 12th the mobile test site will be located at the Delta County Fairgrounds located at 403 S. 4th St., in Hotchkiss.
Appointments are not necessary as there will be onsite registration during the mobile test days; if you are symptomatic or have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive; this is an excellent option for testing.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has informed Delta County Health Department of additional outbreak sites. For additional information on outbreak sites in Delta County and throughout Colorado, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid19-outbreak-data. As a reminder, an outbreak is defined as 2 positive cases at the same location, within a 14 day period. A coordinated investigation team including Delta County Public Health and CDPHE worked to identify the positive cases, and immediately began contact tracing. According to CDPHE guidelines, outbreak resolution is defined as 28 days after the onset of symptoms of the last case.
- Hellman Chevrolet Buick
- Delta County Health Services
- Delta County Human Services
- Delta County Correctional Facility (State Facility)
- Delta County School District Bus Barn
In addition based on CDPHE guidelines and protocols, these locations fall under the following definition - Classroom/cohort outbreak: Two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/teachers/staff from separate households with onset within 14 days in a single classroom or cohort.
- Cedaredge Elementary School
- Cedaredge High School
- Delta High School
- Delta Middle School
- Garnet Mesa Elementary
- Hotchkiss High School
- Lincoln Elementary School
Delta County School District is following all CDPHE guidelines regarding school closure; an “outbreak” is a label that is used by the state to report out where cases are, it doesn't mean close the school. Here are the CDPHE guidelines for a schools' closure;
- Five or more classroom/cohort outbreaks (defined above) occur within a 14-day period. Length of closure: 14 days. OR
- 5% or more unrelated students/teachers/staff have confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period (minimum of 10 unrelated students/staff). Length of closure: 14 days. (For pre-K and child care facilities, attendance may vary significantly day-to-day due to non-illness-related factors, including variability in the number of drop-in attendees. Therefore, attendance-based criteria for outbreak determination should not be utilized in child care and pre-K settings. These settings should nevertheless take note of unexplained periods of decreased attendance and communicate with local or state public health authorities if illness among attendees is suspected.) OR
- Additional time is needed to clean the school before students/teachers/staff return. Length of closure: time necessary to complete cleaning. OR
- Additional time is needed to gather student/teachers/staff illness data and confer with public health. Length of closure: time necessary to gather student/teachers/staff illness data and confer with public health. OR
- A school cannot operate because a large number of students/teachers/staff are absent. “Large number” is determined by the school/district. Length of closure is determined by the school/district.
Click here for information about Classroom/cohort outbreaks based on CDPHE guidelines. For additional information on COVID-19 active cases in Delta County School District visit their website at deltaschools.com.
Mental Health Assistance:
- Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255
- A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445
- Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
- Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255
Delta County has two community test sites: Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. 6th St., in Delta. Tests are by appointment only Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Call 970-874-2172. You can also get tested at North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Avenue, in Hotchkiss. Appointments are Mondays and Wednesdays only. Call for an appointment at 970-778-7426.
COVID-19 Resources
For additional COVID-19 resources, click here to see Delta County’s COVID-19 resource page and here for the State’s COVID-10 resource page.
