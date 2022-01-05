Delta County’s COVID-19 positive cases continue in a downward trend, from Tuesday, December 20, 2021 through today, Delta County has seen 67 new cases for a total of 4807; Delta County’s positivity is 8.6 %. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 7 additional deaths bringing our total to 122; one female and one male 55-64, three males 65-74 and one female and one male 85+. Our deepest condolences to the families; we ask for their privacy during this difficult time.
Delta Health has 5 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; their ICU bed utilization is at 66%. Delta County Health Department’s dashboard will discontinue providing ICU hospitalization utilization as that information encompasses more than COVID positive patients, and is often misinterpreted.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently shortened the recommended time for isolation for the public. People with COVID-19 should isolate for 5 days and, if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.
Additionally, CDC updated the recommended quarantine period for anyone in the general public who is exposed to COVID-19. For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days. Alternatively, if a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure. Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure. For all those exposed, best practice would also include a test for SARS-CoV-2 at day 5 after exposure. If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19. For additional information on CDC’s new isolation and quarantine guidance click here.
The State of Colorado’s vaccine bus will be back in Delta County on the dates below and offering 1st and 2nd doses for everyone 5 and older as well boosters for everyone 16+; flu vaccines will also be available. Appointments are not necessary, walk ups are welcome.
• Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 9a – 4p - 124 E. 6th St. in the parking lot across from St. Michael’s Church, Delta
- Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 9a – 4p – 124 E. 6th St. in the parking lot across from St. Michael’s Church, Delta
- Friday, January 21, 2022 from 10a – 5p – Delta County Fairgrounds – 403 S. 4th St., Hotchkiss
- Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 10a – 5p – Cedaredge Foodtown – 210 SE Independence Ave., Cedaredge
With the New Year brings new beginnings, there is no better time to get your health back on track from the holidays, than now; here are some tips to start 2022 off on the right foot:
• Eat slowly.
• Drink more water.
• Read nutrition labels.
• Eat more fruit and vegetables.
• Work out (at least) 3 times per week.
• Quit smoking.
• Get a fitness tracker—and use it!
• Sleep for at least 6 – 8 hours.
There have been no confirmed cases of Omicron in Delta County, although the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported for the week of 12/19 that 91% of all cases in the state were the Omicron variant. It’s more important than ever to continue to take every possible precaution available to keep you and your families healthy; Delta County Health Department continues to strongly encourage all Delta County residents to get vaccinated, wear a mask in indoor settings and large gatherings, wash your hands thoroughly and often, and stay home if you aren't feeling well! Delta County Health Department cannot stress enough how critically important it is to get tested should you or a family member not feel well! There are several options for COVID-19 testing in Delta County:
• Delta County Health Department, 255 W. 5th St., Delta
o Every Tuesday by appointment - 970-874-2165
• Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre, 1001 Hwy 92, Delta
o Every Wednesday and Friday
o 9:00a – 4:00p
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
Delta County Health Department and all Delta Health Clinics are offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 5+, as well as the COVID-19 Booster to anyone 16 and older if they are fully vaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, or are in need of a vaccine booster, please schedule your appointment NOW, at any one of the COVID-19 vaccine providers below:
• Delta County Health Department – call 970-874-2165
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
• Walmart Delta:
www.walmart.com/cp/1228302?search_redirect=true&redirect_query=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration&redirectQuery=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration
For additional information regarding COVID-19 visit deltacounty.com.
