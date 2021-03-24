Delta, Colorado (March 24, 2021): Delta County moves to Green Protect Your Neighbor Status
Delta County was notified late yesterday that with the State’s new Dial 3.0, that Delta County is eligible to move into the green Protect Our Neighbors level effective Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 9:00am. “We are overjoyed to be able to move into the least restrictive level on the dial,” said Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley, “It’s certainly perfect timing as warmer weather and activities start to pick up.”
What does that mean for Delta County residents and visitors? The following is a list of capacity restrictions in level green:
· Personal Gatherings – No state regulations
· Restaurants – No state regulations
· Last Call – Local regulations in place
· Non-Critical Manufacturing – No state regulations
· Offices – No state regulations
· Bars – 50% capacity
· Gyms/Fitness Centers – No state regulations
· Group sports/camps – 50% capacity up to 500 (indoors)
· Critical/Non-critical retail – No state regulations
· Personal Services – No state regulations
· Limited Health Care Settings – No state regulations
· Indoor seated / unseated events and entertainment – 50% up to 500 people
· Outdoor seated /unseated events and entertainment – No state regulations
· Outdoor guided services – No State regulations
The updated dial does not change Colorado’s current statewide mask mandate. Separate from the dial changes, the current mask Executive Order expires April 3, and at that time, the Governor may choose to make modifications.
All Delta County vaccine providers continue to vaccinate in all phases including 1B.4. “It’s important that we get as many people in Delta County vaccinated as possible, especially now that we are opening up into Protect Our Neighbors,” said Public Health Director Karen O’Brien, “We don’t want to waste a single vaccine; we are openly allowing anyone 18 or older to sign up for an appointment at our community vaccination events.”
There are two upcoming community vaccination events, the first is tomorrow March 25 at Heritage Hall in Hotchkiss; sign up for an appointment at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d45aea623a5fcce9-heritage. The second community vaccination event will take place on Friday, April 2 at Delta Health’s Oncology building; individuals can sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c48abae2aa4fbc34-covid1. Safeway in Delta also has open COVID-19 appointments; individuals can sign up for an appointment at https://www.safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html. Delta County Health Department continues to vaccinate Monday – Friday of each week; call 970-874-2168 for an appointment.
Free mobile COVID-19 testing continues in Delta County; pre-registration is required. Testing will take place every Friday in Delta at the Lion’s Pavilion near Bill Heddles Rec Center from 9:00a – 4:00p; pre-register here: https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=2402. Every Saturday, free COVID-19 mobile testing will take place at Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, from 9:00a – 2:00p; pre-register here: https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=2413.
Delta County Call Center remains every day from 8:00a – 5:00p and can be reached at 970-874-2172.
COVID-19 vaccination resources:
• Delta County Health Department – 970-874-2168
• Delta Health – 970-874-2410
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
• Walmart Delta www.walmart.com/cp/1228302?search_redirect=true&redirect_query=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration&redirectQuery=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration
• Mesa County Convention Center
o English scheduling link: scheduling.mesacountyhealth.com/public/index.php?lang=en
o Spanish scheduling link: scheduling.mesacountyhealth.com/public/index.php?lang=es
Mental Health Assistance:
- Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255
- A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445
- Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
- Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255
Delta County has two community test sites: Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. 6th St., in Delta. Tests are by appointment only on Tuesdays ONLY. Call 970-874-2165. You can also continue to get tested at North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Avenue, in Hotchkiss. Appointments are Mondays only. Call for an appointment at 970-778-7426.
Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccines can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.
For additional COVID-19 resources, click here to see Delta County’s COVID-19 resource page and here for the State’s COVID-10 resource page.
