Delta County COVID-19 Informational Update
COVID-19 is not letting up in Delta County, or in our neighboring counties. From Tuesday, November 2, 2021 through today, Delta County has seen 149 new cases for a total of 4246. Delta County’s positivity rate sits at 13.5 %. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 4 additional deaths in the last week, bringing our total to 88; a female 25-34, a female 55-64, a female 85+, and a female 65-74. Our deepest condolences to the families; we ask for their privacy during this difficult time.
Delta Health currently has 10 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; their ICU bed utilization is at 83%. Regional and statewide hospital capacity continues to be critical; on Friday, November 5, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) issued a statewide advisory due to steadily increasing cases and a concern for hospital bed capacity. Colorado continues to see steady increases in COVID-19 cases. On November 4, Colorado’s daily case rate (49 per 100,000) was the 5th highest in the country and one of the fastest-growing.
Delta County Health Department will be relaunching the COVID-19 dashboard today; we know that providing as much information as possible regarding COVID-19 in Delta County, is vital in helping residents make the best possible decisions on how they can keep their families healthy. Please note that by viewing Delta County Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard, you understand and acknowledge that the data is obtained from a HIPAA-protected public health database and belongs to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). Hospitalization information is updated directly by Delta Health and may not match CDPHE data due to lags in reporting or data validation procedures. Delta County is not the custodian of the data on the dashboard; all record requests should be submitted to the appropriate custodial agency (CDPHE or Delta Health). However, CDPHE has indicated that the totality of the information in source files are confidential pursuant to sections 24-72-204(3)(a)(I) and 25-1-122(4), C.R.S. and will not be released. You may access and download the publicly available data online at https://data-cdphe.opendata.arcgis.com/search?tags=covid19.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge through Delta County, Delta County Health Department urges individuals to take time to work on your physical and mental well-being. As we focus on mitigation efforts like vaccines, masking, social distancing, and proper ventilation, there are other actions that you can take on a daily basis to help improve your overall state of wellness. Here are some examples:
· Take care of your body– Try to eat healthy well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, and get plenty of sleep. Avoid alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs. Learn more about wellness strategiesexternal icon for mental health.
· Connect with others– Share your concerns and how you are feeling with a friend or family member. Maintain healthy relationships, and build a strong support system.
· Take breaks– Make time to unwind and remind yourself that strong feelings will fade. Try taking in deep breaths. Try to do activities you usually enjoy.
· Stay informed– When you feel that you are missing information, you may become more stressed or nervous. Watch, listen to, or read the news for updates from officials. Be aware that there may be rumors during a crisis, especially on social media. Always check your sources and turn to reliable sources of information like your local government authorities.
· Avoid too much exposure to news– Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories. It can be upsetting to hear about the crisis and see images repeatedly. Try to do enjoyable activities and return to normal life as much as possible and check for updates between breaks.
· Seek help when needed– If distress impacts activities of your daily life for several days or weeks, talk to a clergy member, counselor, or doctor, or contact the Colorado Crisis Services line at 1-844-493-8255 or Text “TALK” to 38255
Delta County Health Department and all Delta Health Clinics are offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the COVID-19 Booster; the CDC recently authorized the use of heterologous (mix & match) booster doses for currently available COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals, following the completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine.
If you have not been vaccinated please schedule your vaccine appointment NOW, at any one of the COVID-19 vaccine providers below:
• Delta County Health Department – call 970-874-2165
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
• Walmart Delta:
www.walmart.com/cp/1228302?search_redirect=true&redirect_query=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration&redirectQuery=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration
With the COVID-19 Delta variant’s stronghold in the area, and with more and more breakthrough cases occurring, Delta County Health Department cannot stress enough, the importance of getting tested should you or a family member not feel well! And if you or a family member doesn’t feel well, please stay home! There are several options for COVID-19 testing in Delta County:
• Delta County Health Department, 255 W. 5th St., Delta
o Every Tuesday by appointment - 970-874-2165
• North Fork EMS, 110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., Hotchkiss
o Every Wednesday – drive up only
o 10:00a – 1:00p
• Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre, 1001 Hwy 92, Delta
o Every Wednesday and Friday
o 9:00a – 2:00p
• Delta County Health Department – call 970-874-2165
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
For additional information regarding COVID-19 visit deltacounty.com.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.