Delta County Health Department is confirming that, through sequencing of test samples, the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) has been identified in two Delta County COVID-19 cases.
The Delta variant has been identified in 30 Colorado counties as it’s considered significantly more transmissible than the first detected Alpha Variant (B.1.1.7), and is associated with increased severity. 75% of all COVID-19 cases in Colorado are derived from the Delta Variant. Studies also indicate that the Delta variant causes more severe disease, with roughly double the hospitalization rate of the Alpha variant. The Delta variant (B.1.617.2) was first detected in India and is widely regarded by public health experts to be one of the most transmissible and severe variants of COVID-19 to date.
“What we learned about this variant from Mesa County is that the younger population is at heightened risk to get infected,” said Public Health Director Karen O’Brien, “Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent illness and the spread of this virus. If you are not fully vaccinated, please take these precautions: avoid crowds and keep your distance from others, this virus and variant strain is highly contagious and spreads mainly through respiratory droplets when someone talks, coughs, or sneezes; wear a mask in public indoor settings, wherever social distancing is not possible, and where required by federal or other facility regulations; and, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Please help our community by taking these important steps to stop the spread of this deadly virus.”
Vaccination is an effective way to prevent illness and variant spread.
Vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19, including the Delta variant; Pfizer’s effectiveness against the Delta Variant remains high at 88% efficacy. Unfortunately, the Delta variant is considered the greatest threat against curbing the spread of COVID-19, in the United States. “We are approaching another big holiday weekend, and with only 37% (35% fully vaccinated) of eligible individuals vaccinated in Delta County, we worry about another big spike later in July,” said Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley, “Our biggest concern has always been keeping our hospital from being overrun with COVID-19 cases; we are seeing those numbers tick up, and it is worrisome.”
Unvaccinated residents are at higher risk of falling ill with the Delta variant and are urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Since March 1, 2021, Delta Health has seen 45 COVID-19 hospitalizations; 42 of which were unvaccinated individuals.
Long Term Care Facilities located in counties where the COVID-19 Delta variant is emerging, like in Delta County, are required to follow strict CDPHE guidelines. This includes enhanced testing procedures for all staff and residents in the facility.
If you have not been vaccinated yet, PLEASE schedule your vaccine appointment NOW, at any one of the COVID-19 vaccine providers here:
• Delta County Health Department – 970-874-2165
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center – 970-874-8981
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
• Walmart Delta - www.walmart.com/cp/1228302?search_redirect=true&redirect_query=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration&redirectQuery=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.