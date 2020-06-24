Delta, Colorado, June 23, 2020 – Delta County Daily Update
UPDATED Testing Information: Delta County Health Department is reporting no new cases; our total case remains at 80 with 76 individuals recovered.
50 individuals have tested positive; 30 individuals have been in close contact with an individual who tested positive, and have experienced COVID-19 symptoms; one death is being reported.
To date, 2,032 tests have been administered in Delta County; 126 tests are pending.
Delta County Update
Delta County continues to await Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) response to the 2nd variance request that was submitted on Monday, June 8; we received information that it could take up to 15 days from submittal to get a response from CDPHE.
Colorado Department of Transportation, along with Mountain Valley Contracting, began construction work on the US Highway 50 and Colorado Highway 92 intersection project on Monday, June 22. The project will include adding a second left-turn lane from southbound US 50 to eastbound CO 92, installation of a continuous raised median near City Market on US 50 and near Meeker Street on CO 92, concrete pavement, storm drain pipe replacement, traffic signal replacement, overhead sign structure removal, and new signage and striping.
The project is expected to last through January 2021, and will run 7:00am - 7:00pm. Thru traffic on US 50 in both directions is encouraged to use Confluence Drive; detours will be in place.
Mental Health Assistance:
- Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to38255
- A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text:970-901-0445
- Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
- Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to38255
Delta County Resources:
