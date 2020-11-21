Delta County is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, and has officially moved to the Yellow / Concern phase of the State of Colorado’s COVID-19 status dial. As of today, Delta County is reporting 425 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 170 active and 251 recovered. We currently have 4 individuals hospitalized and sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting that a Delta County resident has passed away from COVID-19; a male aged 75-84. This brings our total deaths to date to eight (8). Delta County sends our condolences to the family and asks that the community at large respect their privacy
“There are questions as to why we didn’t move to a more restrictive phase” said Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley, “Delta County is charged with not only the health and safety of all residents, but the mental and economic welfare of Delta County, as well. We know full well that we will be moving to a more restrictive phase of the dial in the coming days, and wanted to give all Delta County businesses an opportunity to plan and adjust.”
Delta, Colorado (November 20, 2020): COVID-19 Update from Delta County
Some of the changes, in moving to the Yellow phase are (but aren’t limited to):
Indoor dining - 50% capacity up to 50 people
Bars that don’t serve food must be closed
Offices are limited to 50% capacity, with remote work strongly encouraged
Gyms/indoor recreation is limited to 25% capacity or up to 50 people
Entertainment and indoor events/meetings - 50% capacity up to 100 people with 6ft. of physical distancing between parties
Outdoor events are limited to 50% capacity or 175 people (whichever is fewer)
Childcares may remain open with standard ratios
Click here for additional information regarding the COVID-19 dial.
“It’s more important than ever to get tested should you show any symptoms what-so-ever, or have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive” said Delta County Public Health Director Karen O’Brien, “Testing and quarantining/isolating, coupled with making a concerted effort to keep your distance from those outside of your household, wearing a mask and being vigilant on handwashing are key to helping us slow the spread of this virus.”
Delta County has two community test sites: Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. 6th St., in Delta. Tests are by appointment only Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Call 970-874-2172. You can also get tested at North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Avenue, in Hotchkiss. Appointments are Mondays and Wednesdays only, starting at 9:00a. Call for an appointment at 970-778-7426.
Delta County Memorial Hospital Update
Delta County Memorial Hospital’s (DCMH) biggest concern is staffing and their workforce, as well as the availability and access to critical-care beds in Delta and around the region. As our regional and area hospitals become full, there is a very real chance of hospitals transferring overflow patients to other hospitals. Currently, DCMH has limited critical-care beds and may be asked to exchange patients if other hospitals do not have room for a transfer. We are working closely with our regional partners on bed capacities around the Western Slope, albeit our primary focus is still on the residents of Delta County.
In an effort to stop employee to employee spread of infection at the hospital, DCMH administration has asked all employees that can work from home to do so. DCMH primary care clinics have increased telehealth visits and continue to see patients that can be seen in-person by a provider. Providers are working every other day with their cohort or team to avoid cross-contamination.
“Remember, it is important that you do not delay care if you are in need” said Delta County Memorial Hospital’s Chief Clinical Officer Jody Roeber, “Your local hospitals and healthcare providers are still open and a safe place to receive care. I would also like to say a huge thank you to everyone who is doing their part in keeping our communities, families, and healthcare workers safe.”
Delta County School District
Delta County School District (DCSD) works closely with the Delta County Health Department to monitor COVID cases within the School District and if needed, to quarantine students, staff, cohorts, and/or schools to maintain the health and safety of their school communities. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has specific guidelines for school or district closures that are followed closely. If cases continue to rise within the School District they may have to implement additional mitigation strategies.
Delta County School District’s goal is to keep all students in in-person learning because their education is extremely valuable and the impact on our local economy when parents are allowed to continue to work. The safety and health of our students and staff are of the utmost importance as they navigate this COVID pandemic. The staff of DCSD has done, and is doing, an amazing job to provide for the educational needs of all students during this pandemic.
COVID-19 Resources
For additional COVID-19 resources, click here to see Delta County’s COVID-19 resource page and here for the State’s COVID-10 resource page.
