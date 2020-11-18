coronavirus update july 7

Delta, Colorado (November 17, 2020): Delta County Public Health reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths.

 Delta County Health Department is regretfully reporting that four (4) Delta County residents have passed away from COVID-19;  a female aged 35-44 , a male aged 75-84,  and a male and female both 85 years or older.  Delta County sends our condolences to the families, and asks that the community at large respect their privacy.