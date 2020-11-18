Delta, Colorado (November 17, 2020): Delta County Public Health reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths.
Delta County Health Department is regretfully reporting that four (4) Delta County residents have passed away from COVID-19; a female aged 35-44 , a male aged 75-84, and a male and female both 85 years or older. Delta County sends our condolences to the families, and asks that the community at large respect their privacy.
