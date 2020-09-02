Below is a summary of the latest risk analysis for Delta County and the surrounding counties from the State of Colorado and the Harvard Global Health Institute.
- Delta County is now considered High Risk and Very High Risk by the State of Colorado.
- Delta County is now considered High Risk by the Harvard Global Health Institute.
- The J50 School District appears to have three (3) students that have contracted COVID-19 based on the County’s Facebook posting of their 8.31.20 Update.
- Colorado reports 165 cases as of 8/31/20. It took Delta County five months to get to the first 100 cases. August had 61 new cases. See three small spreadsheets below.
