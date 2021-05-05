This week Delta Health celebrated administering approximately seven thousand total community vaccinations out of nearly 18,851 total doses given in Delta County as of April 25.
“The Delta Health team has gone above and beyond providing the community with access and resources for COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Janel Webb, RN, BSN and the Quality, Risk and Education Director for Delta Health. “The Infection Control and Quality department as well as the Education department and numerous clinical staff have all devoted their time to make this happen and we are extremely thankful.”
Cari Dillon, Pharmacy Director, Janel Webb, RN, BSN and Quality, Risk and Education Director, Brandi Vela, RN, BSN, RAC-CT and MDS Assessment Coordinator, Jessica Walters, RN, Infection Prevention and Patient Advocate, Ramona Frazier, RN, Employee Health and Quality Assurance and Paula Carter, CME Coordinator/Education, all played a vital role in leading COVID-19 vaccination efforts at Delta Health.
Community vaccinations have also been possible through consistent staff and volunteer efforts to work multiple vaccine clinic events at Delta Health.
“We just want to give a huge thank you to our amazing staff that has helped lead the charge in providing community vaccinations for those that want them,” said Jody Roeber, Senior Vice President, Chief Clinical Officer for Delta Health and member of the Unified Command in Delta County.
Moving forward, Delta Health will continue to offer Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at primary care clinic locations. The vaccines are open to everyone. Those wanting the vaccine do not have to be a patient at Delta Health’s primary care clinics and do not have to be a resident of Delta County.
Delta Health Internal Medicine will be hosting vaccine clinics on Tuesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Those signing up can make an appointment at Internal Medicine by calling Stacey Jensen at 970.874.7668 or online at deltahealthco.org/covid-19-vaccine/.
Delta Health Family Medicine will be hosting vaccine clinics on Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Those signing up can make an appointment by calling the front desk at 970.874.5777 or online at deltahealthco.org/covid-19-vaccine/.
Delta Health West Elk Hotchkiss will be hosting vaccine clinics on Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Those signing up can make an appointment at West Elk Hotchkiss by calling Rita Long at 970.872.1400 or online at deltahealthco.org/covid-19-vaccine/.
The days and times for vaccine appointments are subject to change depending on staffing and availability.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations visit deltahealthco.org/covid-19-vaccine/.
Delta Health's COVID-19 Vaccine Committee Celebrates 7,000 Doses Administered
