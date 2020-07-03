(Delta County | July 2, 2020) - Delta County Daily Update
UPDATED Testing Information: Delta County Health Department is reporting one new case; our total case count is 84 with 78 individuals recovered:
· #84: Female, in her 20s, self-isolating at home
54 individuals have tested positive; 30 individuals have been in close contact with an individual who tested positive, and have experienced COVID-19 symptoms; one death is being reported.
As we continue to experience dry weather conditions and hot temperatures, we encourage Delta County residents and visitors to take every precaution as we head into this holiday weekend, especially with open flames and fireworks. Delta County and our surrounding neighbors remain in hire fire danger; for the most up to date information and restrictions visit https://www.westslopefireinfo.com/.
State of Colorado Update
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released an amended Public Health Order 20-28 for the Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors phase. The order is effective until July 30.
The new guidance and changes are listed below:
· Professional sports may resume pre-season practices, training, and league play after receiving approval from CDPHE on a reopening plan that details disease prevention and mitigation strategies.
· Bars that do not serve food from a licensed retail food establishment must close to in-person service. Bars that offer food from a licensed retail food establishment for on-premise consumption and follow the restaurant requirements - including seating all patrons at tables a minimum of 6 feet apart - may operate up to 50% of the posted occupancy limit or 50 patrons indoors, whichever is less. Additionally, bars may use the calculator for indoor events to allow for occupancy up to 100 patrons indoors. All bars may continue to operate to-go, curbside and delivery service.
· Libraries are no longer limited to curb-side only services, though curbside services are encouraged.
· Real estate open houses may occur in accordance with indoor event requirements.
The State has also released additional informational on contract tracing; you can find that information here.
Mental Health Assistance:
· Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255
· A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445
· Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
· Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255
Delta County Resources:
· www.deltacounty.com/COVID-19
· www.deltahospital.org/getpage.php?name=Novel_Coronavirus_COVID-19
