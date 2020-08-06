Delta, Colorado (July 31, 2020): Delta County COVID-19 Update
UPDATED Testing Information:
Delta County Health Department is reporting 8 additional cases in the past week, since our last update on July 23, 2020. Our total case count is 102 with 97 individuals recovered. 72 individuals have tested positive; 30 individuals have been in close contact with an individual who tested positive, and have experienced COVID-19 symptoms. One individual is hospitalized and one death is being reported.
#95, female, in her 30s, the case is under investigation
#96 - female, 40s self-isolating at home
#97 - male, 30s self-isolating at home
#98 - male, 60s self-isolating at home
#99 – female, in her 30s, self-isolating at home
#100 – male, in his 80s, under the care of a personal physician
#101, - female, in her 60s self-isolating at home
#102 – male, in his 60s, self-isolating at home
To date, 3,772 tests have been administered; 168 are pending.
As Delta County’s positive cases increase, it’s important to note that Delta County is experiencing community spread of COVID-19, as was first reported on April 24, 2020. Community spread occurs when Delta County Health Department is not able to determine how a person contracted the virus, which means the virus has spread beyond known contacts.
Delta County wants to remind everyone of your personal responsibility in keeping our community healthy; please do you your part in:
Wear a mask or face covering
Maintaining 6 feet of physical distance from others
Wash your hands thoroughly and often
Stay home if you are at risk or sick
Self-report and call in immediately if you are sick
Delta County COVID Testing Information:
Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. 6th St. 970-874-2172
North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Avenue in Hotchkiss. 970-778-7426
Delta County Memorial Hospital Urgent Care, 155 Stafford Lane, Delta. 970-874-7696
Delta County Memorial Hospital Clinics: Delta – 970-874-5777, Hotchkiss – 970-872-1400, Paonia – 970-527-2100
Mental Health Assistance:
Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255
A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445
Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255
