July 7 update
Delta County 
Delta, CO 81416
 
(Delta County | July 7, 2020) - Delta County Daily Update
 
UPDATED Testing Information: Delta County Health Department is reporting no new cases; our case count remains at 84 with 78 individuals recovered. 

 

54 individuals have tested positive; 30 individuals have been in close contact with an individual who tested positive, and have experienced COVID-19 symptoms; one death is being reported.

 

As we continue to see increases in cases for our neighboring counties and states, it’s important to remain vigilant in our defense against COVID-19.  As it was in the beginning, the following measures remain your best and first line of defense:
·         Wash your hands thoroughly and often
·         Continue to keep 6 feet of distance between you and others when at all possible
·         Wear a facial covering when you are away from your home, and are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from others. 

 

As information continues to evolve around COVID-19 symptoms, there is one symptom that wasn’t initially top of mind, and that is “a new loss of taste or smell”.  In a study done at University of California San Diego Health, it was found that if you have smell and taste loss, you are more than 10 times more likely to have the COVID-19 infection than any other causes of infection.  However the most common fist sign remains fever, but fatigue and loss of smell and taste follow as other very common initial symptoms.  

 

A list of symptoms is below; this list does not include all possible symptoms. Please also keep in mind that individuals can test positive, and be completely asymptomatic.
  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

 

Mental Health Assistance:

·         Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220  or text “Talk” to 38255
·         A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445
·         Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
·         Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255
 
 
Delta County Resources: 
 
·         www.deltacounty.com/COVID-19