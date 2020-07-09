FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEDelta County501 Palmer St., #227 | Delta, CO 81416(Delta County | July 7, 2020) - Delta County Daily UpdateUPDATED Testing Information: Delta County Health Department is reporting no new cases; our case count remains at 84 with 78 individuals recovered.
54 individuals have tested positive; 30 individuals have been in close contact with an individual who tested positive, and have experienced COVID-19 symptoms; one death is being reported.
As we continue to see increases in cases for our neighboring counties and states, it’s important to remain vigilant in our defense against COVID-19. As it was in the beginning, the following measures remain your best and first line of defense:· Wash your hands thoroughly and often· Continue to keep 6 feet of distance between you and others when at all possible· Wear a facial covering when you are away from your home, and are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from others.
As information continues to evolve around COVID-19 symptoms, there is one symptom that wasn’t initially top of mind, and that is “a new loss of taste or smell”. In a study done at University of California San Diego Health, it was found that if you have smell and taste loss, you are more than 10 times more likely to have the COVID-19 infection than any other causes of infection. However the most common fist sign remains fever, but fatigue and loss of smell and taste follow as other very common initial symptoms.
A list of symptoms is below; this list does not include all possible symptoms. Please also keep in mind that individuals can test positive, and be completely asymptomatic.
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Mental Health Assistance:· Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255· A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445· Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835· Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255Delta County Resources:
2020 Local Living Guide
Latest e-Edition
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Online Classifieds
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Businesses
North Fork Valley
Currently Open
Kevin Parks Insurance Agy Inc
High Country Shopper Bringing buyer and seller together since 1978
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.