The LFS Colorado Spirit Wellness Program offers support to the communities of Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel. The LFS Colorado Spirit Wellness Program offers FREE and confidential support to assist individuals and communities facing the challenges of COVID-19 through one-on-one listening sessions, stress management, and connection to local resources.
Many people are experiencing levels of stress they have never felt before as well as the need to seek extra support that they might not have looked for in the past. As we navigate another surge of COVID-19 cases that is coinciding with the holidays and the overall feeling of pandemic fatigue, having an outlet to connect with and share your concerns is extremely important. “People are tired of COVID-19 and want to get back to the way it used to be. We’re seeing feelings of being fed up, difficulty concentrating on simple tasks, and a lot of people taking on roles they’re not used to. For example, many parents are juggling work, parenting in uncertainty, and online learning for their children,” reflected Karen Verdier, Community Outreach Coordinator. The program provides a space where people can be heard and listened to as well as somewhere to go if they need support finding local resources available to them. “We’re focusing on getting community members needed resources and focusing on simple tasks to get through the day” said Team Lead, Holly Fox.
COVID-19 has also impacted everyone this year. “Through community outreach, I am hearing that our seniors, in particular, are bearing the brunt of this pandemic as they deal with the need to isolate for health reasons. But this program is not just for senior citizens. Others in our community may be dealing with job loss or other stressors. We can address their needs to build on their inner strengths and provide coping techniques during this time," stated Community Outreach Counselor, Jamie Hughes. The program is free to anyone – children, teens, adults, seniors as well as businesses, schools, and organizations who might need extra support for their staff right now. The team can provide customized support based on needs and sustainable plans to make sure community members feel confident moving forward in uncertainty.
The LFS Colorado Spirit Wellness Program is currently providing services virtually and by phone. If you have something on your mind or need support navigating new situations, call the LFS Colorado Spirit Wellness Program at (970) 232-1147 or email info@lfswellness.org . In addition to being a free and confidential service, support is available to anyone regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or age. This is part of a FEMA funded statewide effort to support Coloradans through the pandemic. You can also visit their website at lfswellness.org or follow on Facebook or Instagram @lfsrmcospiritwesternslope for wellness tips, events, and resources for Delta and surrounding counties.
