Masks Have arrived

Beginning Wednesday, January 26, Delta County Libraries has KN95 and surgical masks in stock for distribution to the public. Masks are available at all five library locations in Delta County. Based on guidance from the state, there is a limit of 5 masks per person, per month. Library staff will wear protective gear when distributing masks. For more information and a schedule of open hours, contact the libraries or visit www.deltalibraries.org. Cedaredge @ 970-399.7674. Crawford @ 970-399-7783. Delta @ 970-874-9630. Hotchkiss @ 970-399-7781. Paonia @ 970-399-7881.
