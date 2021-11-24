The COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread in Delta County. From Tuesday, November 16, 2021 through today, Delta County has seen 91 new cases for a total of 4,474. Delta County’s positivity rate sits at 8.5%. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 3 additional deaths in the last week, bringing our total to 97; a male 75 -84, a female and male both 85+. Our deepest condolences to the families; we ask for their privacy during this difficult time.
Delta Health has 14 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; their ICU bed utilization is at 66.67%. Delta Health wants to remind all residents that, if you have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, and are at an increased risk of becoming seriously ill and / or being hospitalized, please contact your physician regarding the possibility of receiving a Monoclonal Antibody Infusion treatment. The monoclonal antibody prevents those already infected from getting severe disease.
After nearly one year of administering the COVID-19 vaccine, there continues to be hesitancy for 45.1% of Delta County residents; only 54.9% of eligible individuals have received at least 1 dose, of a COVID-19 vaccine. 78.8% of the positive cases in the last 30 days are among unvaccinated individuals and 95% of all COVID deaths in Delta County are of unvaccinated people. The statistics are clear, getting fully vaccinated will significantly increase your chances of not getting COVID-19; if you should get a breakthrough case of COVID-19, you are much more likely to not get severely ill, need to be hospitalized, or die from COVID-19.
Delta County Health Department wants to remind everyone that taking care of one’s physical and mental wellbeing is crucial, especially with the holidays upon us. According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) 64% of people with mental illness report holidays make their conditions worse. Here are some steps one can take to reduce stress and maintain good mental health throughout the holiday season:
· Take Steps to stay safe during the pandemic; the safest way to gather is to spend time with those living in the same household as you, or limit gatherings to only a few families. Don't attend if you are feeling ill, or at high risk, limit your gathering to two hours, physically distance when possible, and thoroughly wash your hands often.
· Be kind to yourself; recognize your physical and mental triggers, and take steps to avoid or deal with those stressors.
· Manage your time—don’t try to do too much.
· Set boundaries.
· Practice relaxation.
· Exercise daily.
· Prioritize self-care; eat well and get enough sleep.
· Spend time in nature.
· Write a gratitude list, and offer thanks!
Delta County Health Department and all Delta Health Clinics are offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the COVID-19 Booster to anyone 18 and older if they are fully vaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, or are in need of a vaccine booster, please schedule your appointment NOW, at any one of the COVID-19 vaccine providers below:
• Delta County Health Department – call 970-874-2165
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
• City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility
• Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
• Walmart Delta:
www.walmart.com/cp/1228302?search_redirect=true&redirect_query=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration&redirectQuery=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration
With the COVID-19 Delta variant’s stronghold in the area, and with more and more breakthrough cases occurring, Delta County Health Department cannot stress enough, the importance of getting tested should you or a family member not feel well! And if you or a family member doesn’t feel well, please stay home! There are several options for COVID-19 testing in Delta County:
• Delta County Health Department, 255 W. 5th St., Delta
o Every Tuesday by appointment - 970-874-2165
• North Fork EMS, 110 E. Hotchkiss Ave., Hotchkiss
o Every Wednesday – drive up only
o 10:00a – 1:00p
• Tru Vu Drive-In Theatre, 1001 Hwy 92, Delta
o Every Wednesday and Friday
o 9:00a – 4:00p
• Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668
• Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777
• Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400
• River Valley Family Health Center or Convenient Care – 970-874-8981
For additional information regarding COVID-19 visit deltacounty.com.
