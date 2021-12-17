Today, December 17, marks one year since Delta Health administered the very first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Delta County. The first person to receive the vaccine was healthcare worker, Gwen Eslinger, Delta Health Surgical Tech.
“I’m glad to have gotten the vaccine,” said Eslinger in 2020 after receiving the vaccine. “It’s been stressful for the [healthcare workers], and we must get this done so that we can stay here and take care of our patients. It means a lot to all of us and it’s giving me hope.”
Back in 2020, Eslinger was one of the first of 175 frontline healthcare workers at Delta Health that signed up for the first round of vaccines. Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, environmental service works and other medical units were among the first group to receive the vaccine.
“I remember last year being very anxious that the vaccine would not be available soon enough to protect our healthcare heroes,” said Jody Roeber, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for Delta Health. “Today, one year later, I am grateful for those that have continued to care for the sick and suffering during the pandemic, and I am so proud to be associated with the amazing healthcare heroes who have protected and cared for our community.”
To date, Delta Health has administered over 9,000 COVID-19 vaccines to the community and has helped facilitate numerous vaccine clinics at the hospital and primary care clinics to provide improved access for the community.
“The Delta Health Quality Department has played a vital role with the vaccine roll out and I am so proud of our team for stepping up and helping provide this critical need,” said Janel Webb, RN, BSN, Delta Health Quality Director. “It hasn’t been easy – we’ve faced many challenges, but this past year has taught us that we are resilient and that we can get things done when we work together.”
Delta Health continues to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters at their primary care clinics.
“I am so grateful that we now have the boosters available,” said Roeber. “Delta Health and our community partners have done an amazing job through their county-wide effort of providing access to vaccines for the community. We know that our work is not finished, but we will continue to work hard and to provide quality, compassionate healthcare to our community.”
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines at Delta Health can be found at deltahealthco.org/covid-19-vaccine/. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available at Delta Health Primary Care Clinics.
About Delta Health – Delta Health (DH) is a nonprofit, county-wide healthcare system with a 49-bed hospital and at locations throughout the southwestern region of Colorado. DH’s mission is to inspire hope in a healing environment by providing remarkable care. Established in 1913, Delta County Memorial Hospital, now doing business as Delta Health, has been serving the region for over 100 years. DH continues to provide compassionate, quality healthcare that the community can trust. For more information go to deltahealthco.org, like our Facebook page and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @DeltaHealthCo.
