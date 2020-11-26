DELTA COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE
Delta, Colorado (November 25, 2020): COVID-19 Update from Delta County
Delta County continues to see COVID-19 cases rise, with cases nearing nearly 20 positive per day. As of today, Delta County is reporting 523 positive cases with 240 active and 273 recovered. We currently have 11 individuals hospitalized and sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting that two Delta County residents have passed away from COVID-19; 2 females aged 75-84. This brings our total deaths to date to ten (10). Delta County sends our condolences to the families and asks that the community at large respect their privacy.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has also notified Delta County Health Department that Delta County will move to Level Orange/High Risk on the State of Colorado’s COVID-19 status dial effective Monday, November 30, 2020.
Some of the changes, in moving to the Orange phase are (but aren’t limited to):
• Indoor dining - 25% capacity up to 50 people
• Bars that don’t serve food must be closed
• Offices are limited to 25% capacity, with remote work strongly encouraged
• Gyms/indoor recreation is limited to 25% capacity or up to 25 people
• Entertainment and indoor events/meetings - 25% capacity up to 50 people with 6ft. of physical distancing between parties
• Outdoor events are limited to 50% capacity or 75 people (whichever is fewer)
• Childcare facilities may remain open with standard ratios
• Pre-school -12th grade – in person learning suggested
Click here for additional information regarding the COVID-19 dial.
“This is an incredibly difficult time, especially for our Delta County business community. Never before have they faced such adversity, as they carry the brunt of each change to the dial that Delta County faces; we know it's not fair and that everyone should take personal responsibility in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Delta County Board of Commissioners Chair Mark Roeber, “Our local businesses need our support now, more than ever; Delta County fully supports businesses staying open, and will do all that we can to fight for them.” Order take out from one of your favorite restaurants for lunch or dinner. With the holidays upon us, buy gift certificates, or order online or via phone, and pick up curbside. Our local businesses are the backbone of the County; they are our friends and neighbors, we need to help them through this ongoing crisis!
The holidays, by nature, are an extremely stressful time of year. With the COVID-19 pandemic on top of the holidays, we want to remind Delta County residents that it’s OK to reach out if you need help, or if you just need someone to talk to. Keeping Delta County healthy includes focusing on our mental health, in addition to physical health.
Mental Health Assistance:
• Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255
• A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445
• Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835
• Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255
Delta County has two community test sites: Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. 6th St., in Delta. Tests are by appointment only Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Call 970-874-2172. You can also get tested at North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Avenue, in Hotchkiss. Appointments are Mondays and Wednesdays only. Call for an appointment at 970-778-7426.
COVID-19 Resources
For additional COVID-19 resources, click here to see Delta County’s COVID-19 resource page and here for the State’s COVID-10 resource page.
