While we were all looking forward to an in-person event on Saturday, September 19, as the pandemic continues, we feel it's best to support our community by encouraging social distancing and move the Pea Green Pedal & Fun Run fundraiser to a virtual platform.
DCMH Foundation looks forward to the future when we can gather together to celebrate living in a rural community with exceptional health services with music, food, and outdoor recreation. Until that time, we will continue to encourage healthy habits that reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Registration is simple, and all event registrations include a t-shirt, swag bag, event bib, and a certificate of completion.
- Select your event Adult or Youth 5K, 20-mile Pedal, 40-mile pedal, or Youth Pedal
- Complete your mileage on your own time, on your favorite path. Head out to Pea Green corner, explore some single-track, or go out your backdoor... the possibilities are endless!
- Submit results to compare to other participants and upload photos from your run or ride
You can also join a fundraising team and support one of the DCMH Foundation programs like Grand Mesa Oncology Support, Lymphedema Compression Assistance, or COVID-19 Response. All funds raised through a Fundraising Team will exclusively support that cause.
Still have questions? Check out the question and answer section below.
Follow us on Facebook or Instagram for giveaways and competitions. Each week, a bib number will be randomly selected for a prize compliments of Sponsors!