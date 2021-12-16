Montrose, CO December 6, 2021 The Western Colorado Food and Farm Forum is the Western Slope’s foremost agriculture conference, with 2022 marking the 10th annual event. The Forum has a rich history of bringing together farmers, ranchers, and agriculture advocates to benefit from networking and agri-business workshops focusing on drought resiliency, innovations in crop, soils, livestock and financial management practices.
Hannah Gosnell, PH.D., a professor with Oregon State University, will be this year’s keynote speaker. Gosnell’s research focuses on agricultural landscape changes, rural sustainability, land, and water conservation from a social-ecological systems perspective. Most of her projects have taken place on rural, agriculture working landscapes focusing on a belief that collaborative and interdisciplinary solutions to conservation challenges must involve all affected stakeholders to be more durable. Gosnell’s keynote will address, “Coerced Regimes? Irrigated Agriculture in the 21st Century US West.”
Friday morning, Valley Food Partnership together with Libby Christensen, Mitch Bennett and Shawn Gardener will be leading a workshop that will report on and demonstrate the work of their USDA Regional Food Systems Partnership planning grant. The format will be a highly experiential series of role play exercises that will mimic interaction on the digital communications and trading platform being planned with the grant. Participants will practice capacity-building models of collaborative decision making and action that will be used in the future digital platform. This workshop will give everyone an understanding of the purpose, processes, principles, and value of digitizing our regional food value chain.
Whether you’re a farmer, rancher, or simply interested in better food, Kris Nichols' talk, “Regenerating Soil with Soil Biology,” will be sure to draw you in. By taking a systems approach to regenerate soils through soil biology, farmers will increase resilience and profitability by maximizing nutrient and water use efficiencies to regenerate soils. Dive deep into the six principles of soil health and how integrating these practices can help address fertility, pest and disease issues while increasing nutritive quality. Dr. Kris Nichols is a Soil Microbiologist with over 25 years of research experience studying arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi. Kris builds upon a soil health foundation to identify biological methods for agricultural production and tools and practices to reduce pest issues, soil erosion, fossil fuel use, and greenhouse gas emissions.
"There’s no easy answer to water concerns in the west. We’re excited to announce a new kind of water conversation at this year’s Western Colorado Food and Farm Forum. Water experts will be role playing positions on Colorado's conflicting water priorities in order to generate innovative solutions for our collective future. Speakers will include Andy Mueller (CO River District), Brad Wind (Northern Water), Becky Mitchell (CWCB) , Alex Davis (Aurora Water), Paul Bruchez (Rancher), and Sean Cronin (St. Vrain and Left Hand Water Conservancy District)."
Additional presentations will include, Ranching with Wolves, Similarities between the Soil and Gut Microbiomes, Colorado River Basin Challenges, Vegetable Breeding by Environmental Context, Weather Ready Farms and Ranches, Running on All Cylinders (a stress management discussion), Produce Safety Tailgate Training, and Bringing Bees to your Operation. For a complete list of topics visit: foodfarmforum.org.
Join us Friday at 5:30pm in 2Rascals Brewery (147 N 1st St Montrose, CO) for a Chili Dinner Social Event, being catered by the Montrose High School Catering Team. Friendly faces, great conversations, food and libations. Then help wrap up the forum with a Saturday post conference Happy Hour from 6:30-8:30pm, location and time to be decided.
We look forward to seeing you in person January 21-22, 2022!
The Valley Food Partnership, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, CSU Extension, ENGAGE, the Valley Organic Growers Association, Coldharbour Institute, and Shavano Conservation District organize the conference collaboratively. Scholarships are available by application to FFA, 4-H, enrolled students, beginning farmers and ranchers through an application process. To register please visit: foodfarmforum.org or call Amanda Laban, Event Coordinator at (781) 264-1882.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.