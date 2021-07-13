Issued for large portions of northern and central Colorado
Issued at 8:00 AM MDT, Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
Affected Area: Routt, Jackson, Grand, Garfield, Eagle, Summit, Mesa, Pitkin, Lake, Delta, Montrose, and Gunnison Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Glen Eden, Clark, Steamboat Springs, Kremmling, Granby, Glenwood Springs, Eagle, Breckenridge, Grand Junction, Aspen, Leadville, Delta, Montrose and Gunnison.
Advisory in Effect: 8:00 AM MDT, Tuesday, July 13, 2021 to 9:00 AM MDT, Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.
Outlook: Areas of moderate to heavy smoke have been observed Tuesday morning across the advisory area, particularly for northern Routt County in close vicinity to the Morgan Creek wildfire. Gradual improvement is expected late morning into Tuesday afternoon as atmospheric mixing increases and shower and thunderstorm development is expected across large parts of the advisory area. By late Tuesday evening heavy smoke should mainly be confined to lower elevations surrounding the Morgan Creek wildfire, with generally isolated pockets of heavy smoke elsewhere across the advisory area. Near the fire, periods of heavy smoke will remain possible for areas along Morgan and Reed Creeks, the Elk River Valley, and the communities of Glen Eden and Clark Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Note: Even though smoke is expected to decrease for many areas Tuesday afternoon and evening, the public health recommendations should continue to be followed throughout the advisory area due to the lingering health impacts of long-term exposure to smoke.
Smoke from out-of-state wildfires will continue to impact Colorado on Tuesday. However, increasing showers and thunderstorms along with a shift in the upper level winds should bring some improvement for Wednesday, particularly across the western half of the state. For areas not covered by the above advisory, unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Tuesday and Wednesday.
What if there is a wildfire or smoke in your area?
The focus of the Colorado Smoke Outlook is on large fires (e.g., greater than 100 acres in size). Nevertheless, smoke from smaller fires, prescribed fires, and/or smoke from new fires not yet known to
CDPHE air quality meteorologists may cause locally heavy smoke. If there is smoke in your neighborhood, see the public health recommendations below.
Public health recommendations for areas affected by smoke:
