On Friday, September 17, 2021, at approximately 8:00 am, the Delta County Communication Center received a call of a possible plane crash. The reporting party stated he last saw the plane near Doctor Mesa approximately 10 miles northeast of Delta.
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office along with the Cedaredge Fire Department responded to the remote rugged area between Delta and Cedaredge and located the wreckage of a single engine red biplane. The plane appeared to have substantial damage and was resting on the side of a steep embankment. First responders upon arrival, found the sole occupant and pilot of the plane was deceased. The Delta County Coroner’s Office responded and will make the official identification of the pilot after notification of next of kin.
The Sheriff’s Office has notified the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the crash and Investigators with the FAA/NTSB will be conducting a thorough investigation as to the cause of the crash. No additional details are available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the pilot.