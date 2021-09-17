Altrusa International of Delta invites Delta County adults seeking higher/continuing education to apply for the service organization’s $1000 scholarship, for 2021/2022. To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must reside in Delta County and have been out of high school at least five years. All applications are to be submitted online at www.altrusainternationalofdelta.com no later than October 15, 2021.
Successful scholarship applicants will be notified by November 10, 2021, and funds will be provided directly to the recipient upon submission of proof of enrollment.
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, whose mission is to be leaders in service and address community needs. In fulfilling that charge, Altrusa International of Delta raises and provides funding annually to support local scholarships that improve lives through continuing education. Each year the club awards up to $7,000 in scholarships to Delta County students seeking higher/continued education.
For more information and qualification guidelines, go to www.altrusainternationalofdelta.com, or email the scholarship committee at altrusaofdelta@gmail.com.