Altrusa International of Delta and area businesses are joining together to host a community-wide “First Apartment” shower for residents of CASA’s 1st Place on Palmer Street, which will provide permanence for youth emancipating from foster care.
The $675,000 two-story home located at 1026 Palmer Street features four studio apartments, with a shared living space and kitchen on the lower level, and a two-bedroom apartment on the second floor. The transitional housing project is expected to be completed in December of this year, and already has several tenants applying for selection.
Delta Altrusa is partnering with CASA of the 7th Judicial District to provide household furnishings for 1st Place on Palmer Street, and invites all of Delta County to be a guest at the club’s First Apartment shower, as their members work to appoint the home’s living spaces and kitchens.
Participating in the community-wide shower is easy. Just visit one of the designated locations, select a gift tag from the First Place Giving Tree, and leave your purchase at the site. Cash donations will also be accepted.
1st Place on Palmer Street Giving Trees will be located at Delta Ace Hardware, Big John’s Ace Hardware in Cedaredge, Hotchkiss Ace Gambles, Paonia Farm & Home Supply, Paonia Dependable Lumber, Delta Area Chamber of Commerce, Clubb’s Variety Store, and the Delta branches of Alpine Bank and Bank of Colorado. The event will run from October 18th through November 15th.