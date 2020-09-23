Think you have the best costume in town? Shake the dust off of the skeletons in your closet because this October, HIghCountryShopper.com will be holding the second annual Halloween Costume Contest! Submit a pic or your costume from this year - or even from a Halloween past - and you could be the big winner! In addition to an Adults category, there will also be categories for kids and pets costumes.
This contest will take place completely online. You can send your photo submissions to content@highcountryshopper.com. Please only one entry per person (in each category). We also ask that you only submit photos of yourself, your children, or your pets. The Kids category is from infant to 14 years of age. Adults category is 15 years and up.
All entries must be received by Monday, October 19. Voting takes place online at HIghCountryShopper.com starting October 21 and ending Halloween Eve on October 30. The system is set up to only record one vote per visitor. Any unsportsmanlike conduct will result in disqualification. Don’t forget to tell your friends and family to vote!
This year’s prizes are brought to you by Silent Custom Cyclery in Cedaredge, P.J.s Neighborhood Pub in Hotchkiss and Chow Down Pet Supplies in Montrose. Silent Custom Cyclery is offering a $75 gift certificate to the winner of the Kids Category, P.J.s Neighborhood Pub is donating a $40 gift certificate to the restaurant, and the winner of the pets category will receive a $40 gift certificate to Chow Down Pets Supplies.