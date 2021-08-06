The annual Colorado Parks and Wildlife drawing for the opportunity to hunt big game on the Trinchera Ranch in the San Luis Valley will take place at 1 p.m., Aug. 11 at the Fort Garland-Blanca Community Center.
The drawing, open only to Colorado residents, is for those who would like to hunt doe deer or cow elk on the 170,000-acre private ranch. A total of 6 doe licenses and 15 cow licenses will be drawn; there are usually about 350-400 people who apply for these licenses.
To enter the drawing you must fill out an application in person at the community center on the morning of Aug. 11 between 9 a.m. and noon. Applicants do not have to be present for the drawing but are asked to stay if possible.
A drive-thru will be set up to assure Covid-19 safety for applicants and CPW staff. Everyone must remain in their vehicles and should wear masks when picking up and dropping off their applications. While waiting for the drawing, applicants should remain in or near their vehicles and maintain a physical distance of six feet or more from others.
The community center is located at 17591 U.S. Highway 160 between the town of Fort Garland and Blanca.
You may call the Monte Vista office at (719) 587-6900 with additional questions. For information on other remaining limited or over-the-counter big game license opportunities, visit cpw.state.co.us.