St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 5th and Palmer in Delta announces the Annual Noon Advent Concert (12:10 pm to 12:55 pm) for Tuesday, December 15th, “Harps in Motion.” This ensemble began in 2014 with a group of adult beginners who decided to learn to play the harp. They now meet weekly to practice together, offering concerts at chapels, hospitals, nursing homes and private parties. This will be the fifth year for this group to perform in St. Luke’s Advent concerts where their moving renditions of Christmas carols captured our hearts. Robin Freed, leader of the group, operates the “Harps and Hammers Music Studio” located in Montrose. Her students range from age 6 to mid-80’s. “Harp is for everyone and we hope that the December 15th concert will delight all who attend.” She invites us to call (970) 275-8996 for further information.
The fourth and final concert on December 22nd, will be guitarist, Rich Burdick.
Public is invited to attend in person with masks, temperature screening and hand sanitizer, maintaining 6 feet distance from others. These concerts will also be available on Zoom at the following address: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86478075510 Meeting ID: 864 7807 5510
One tap mobile
+13462487799,,86478075510# US (Houston)
Feel free to contact our facilitators, Elizabeth Wilcox, 970-874-9832 or Lucy Warner, 305-297-0113.