Annual Plant Sale
Saturday, October 10th
9 am – 12 pm
At the Mesa County Fairgrounds
(behind the CSU Extension building)
Fall is a great time to plant trees, shrubs and perennials! You don’t want to miss the CSU Extension Tri-River Area Master Gardeners’ Annual Plant Sale Saturday, October 10th! We will have a large selection of trees, shrubs, perennials and bulbs for sale. Everything is donated by local greenhouses and nurseries or grown by our Master Gardeners. All proceeds support the Master Gardener Program and the Demonstration Gardens. Many Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer your questions. Our TRA Master Gardeners provide free, research-based advice to homeowners on gardening and landscaping throughout the growing season. We have updated our sale structure to comply with Mesa County Public Health recommendations, which includes an online pre-registration, one-way foot traffic flow, and a mask requirement. There will also be no tree auction this year; instead all plants are priced as marked. We have VIP and Select admission packages for registering for earlier time slots.
Pre-register at our Eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-plant-sale-tickets-118494601543
Hope to see you October 10th at the Mesa County Fairgrounds behind the CSU Extension office!This plant sale supports continued education and recognition for our wonderful volunteers and supports our 4.5 acres of demonstration gardens at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. Our Mesa County volunteers typical answer 1200 garden and landscape questions a year, a free service to our community. This allows our agent to concentrate on Agriculture and related business support. Many community members are not aware at all or are aware of some of our programming like 4-H, Master Gardener, Native Plant Master, Food Safety Master and our many trusted fact sheets on topics.
